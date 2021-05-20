STROH — Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers working with a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department drone found the body of a man who apparently fell into Little Turkey Lake Wednesday morning.
Officers discovered the body of Duane Bowman III, of Howe, at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in about 5 feet of water, not far from the lake’s public access boat launch.
Wednesday morning, residents called 911 after they discovered an unoccupied boat adrift on the lake. They also found personal belongings sitting along the shoreline and an unoccupied vehicle and trailer in the boat ramp’s parking lot. The boat and vehicle were later identified as belonging to Bowman.
Several members of Bowman’s family were at the scene Thursday when his body was located.
Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich of the DNR said an autopsy will be performed Saturday morning to determine the cause of Bowman’s death.
Conservation officers started searching for Bowman Wednesday, halting their search late that evening. They resumed their search early Thursday morning.
Thursday morning, an Indiana State Police helicopter was dispatched to fly over the lake to look for Bowman, and sheriff’s department deputies from Steuben and Noble counties deployed small drones to fly over the basin near the boat launch looking for any signs of Bowman.
Conservation officers also were expected to launch a remote-controlled, unmanned underwater search vehicle to explore the area in question in greater detail.
Heidenreich said the lake’s thick vegetation made it difficult for DNR officers to locate Bowman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.