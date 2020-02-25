LAGRANGE — Long after the school doors closed, the LaGrange High School Alumni Association worked hard to keep the school’s memory alive through annual gatherings.
But as time moved on, and as fewer and fewer alumni remain, it got harder to keep the organization running. So earlier this year, its administrators decided it was time to close the books on the alumni association.
The loss of several important members of the association just meant the group couldn’t keep going, said administrator Glen Litke, a LaGrange Class of ’55 graduate.
“We got a group of alumni members together and decided it was time to stop,” he said. “So we closed her down.”
Litke said it was a painful decision to shut the group down. It’s been in existence longer than anyone here can remember. The school graduated its last class in 1964, but continued to operate as a 4-9 school. Built in 1877, the three-story red brick school was long a fixture of the LaGrange landscape. It finally closed its doors for good 100 years after it was built, after the 1977-78 school year, when Lakeland built its new middle school building. Located on the corner of Mountain Street and U.S. 20, it sat vacant for several years before finally being torn down.
The alumni association numbers started to dwindle in recent years. Litke said it was a large and thriving group for decades.
“We had a lot of people who used to work to keep it going,” he explained. “But for the last several years, people just weren’t coming forward.”
The association would host an annual dinner for those who walked the halls of the old LaGrange High School.
Several years ago, the group donated its collection of photos and memorabilia to the LaGrange County Historical Society. Recently it gave two donations to local organizations when it dissolved. It gave $1,100 to the LaGrange County Council on Aging and $1,100 to the Veteran’s Headstone Project.
