LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County REMC announced it awarded more than $11,000 in grants to local not-for-profit organizations as part of its quarterly charitable program, Operation Round Up.
REMC members allowed the utility to round up monthly bills to the nearest dollar, and that money is used to help support community organizations. Since the started in 2002, the utility has given back more than $590,000 to community groups.
This quarter, the utility wrote grants to five organizations.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry was awarded $2,000 to pay for the processing of donated deer, large game, and livestock within LaGrange County. That meat is then donated to local food banks.
The Brighton Chapel Food Pantry also was granted $2,000. The money will help purchase food from Community Harvest Food Bank to be used to stock the church’s food pantry. That pantry is open once a month.
Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County was granted $5,000 to help pay to extend concrete in their parking lot. The organization is working to replace a stone parking lot with a new concrete lot, making it easier to maintain in the winter and safer for the organization’s elderly clientele. Last winter, the Clothes and Food Basket had to shut down for several days due to ice accumulation.
Little Laker League was awarded $1,500 to purchase new football, basketball, and baseball equipment for the more than 100 kids in their organization.
And finally, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will receive $1,150 for them to use to provide financial assistance to low-income families as well as help support the Girl Scouts Leadership Experience program.
