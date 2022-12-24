SHIPSHEWANA — Tom Fitch, Shipshewana’s long-serving town marshal, announced Thursday night at the Shipshewana Town Board meeting that he will be stepping down as the head of Shipshewana’s Police Department at the end of the year.
Fitch, who had nothing but praise for the small LaGrange County community where he has served for the last 23 years, said it was time for him to make a few changes in his life.
For starters, Fitch will be starting a new career, out of law enforcement, as a mental health counselor in LaGrange. For the past several years, Fitch has been working toward his master’s degree in mental health counseling. He recently completed his final internship and fulfilled all the requirements to earn his master’s degree.
His last day in a Shipshewana police uniform will be Dec. 31.
Town Board member Christine Yoder, who also served on the board when Fitch was first hired, called offering Fitch the marshal’s job “the best decision she ever made as a member of the council.
Other board members, including Josh Weimer, board president had nothing but praise for the job Fitch has done in his time in a Shipshewana police officer’s uniform. Several called his decision to step down “bittersweet” and then wished his the best of luck in his new job as a counselor.
In other matters, the town council announced it has hired LaGrange County Commissioner and former LaGrange County Sheriff Terry Martin as its new town manager. Martin replaces Bob Shanahan who retired from that position earlier this fall.
Martin said he was looking for a new full-time job when this position came open. He said he’s excited to take over as the town’s new manager.
“They’ve got a lot of good things going on, and a lot of important projects coming,” he added.
Martin said he’s fond of the community, pointing that that he lives less than four miles away from town.
The board members also voted to appoint Shipshewana Police Department Lieutenant Carlos Jasso as the town’s new marshal. Jasso has been a member of the Shipshewana Police Department for more than two decades, the first hire by then-rookie Town Marshal Tom Fitch.
Jasso has worked closely with Fitch helping to grow the local police department. He called it an honor to offered the job.
Town board members had nothing but praise for the work done by Jasso.
Board members also voted to create a new position of Deputy Town Clerk and to offer that job to Jennifer McBride, the town’s current utility clerk. McBride is a former two-term LaGrange County Recorder.
