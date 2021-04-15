Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Lacy E. Baker, 31, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:31 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Baker was released on her own recognizance.
Suzen C. Chastain, 20, of the 200 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Chastain was held on $2,500 bond.
Ellen Ellet, 35, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ellet was held on $10,000 bond.
Michael J. Herron, 39, of the 8200 block of North C.R. 550E, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Herron was held on $2,500 bond.
Ryan J. Kilburn, 27, of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on three warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Kilburn was held on $3,500 bond.
Jose Macias Reyes, 36, of the 700 block of Grant Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond.
Felica F. Welch, 31, of the 1500 block of Kilbourn Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Welch was held on $2,500 bond.
Vincent H. Chilcote, 23, of the 10900 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Chilcote was held without bond.
Sadie K. DeLeon, 22, of the 200 block of Twin Island Road, Rome City, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. DeLeon was held on $2,500 bond.
Harmon L. Jones Jr., 49, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jones was released on his own recognizance.
Twinamaani L. Smith, 30, of the 100 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by Noble Counthy police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Smith was held on $1,000 bond.
