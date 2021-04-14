LAGRANGE — LaGrange County has a new 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator.
Monday morning, Steve Engleking, the Purdue University LaGrange County extension service director, introduced Brittany Gilger to the members of the LaGrange County Council at their regular monthly meeting. Gilger joined the local office of the extension service on April 1, replacing Matt Dice who left in August.
Gilger was working at the LaGrange County Library in Children’s Services Department before being hired as the youth educator. She is a graduate of the University of Florida where she earned a degree in ag education and communications. Growing up, Gilger was a 10-year 4-H member.
Gilger is now helping to plan the 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair. She said she’s hoping to get the fair back to where it was in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
Gilger, who now calls Howe home, said this job is her dream come true.
Engleking also introduced Kelsey McMullen to the council. McMullen was hired to be a program assistant. She’ll help Gilger and the members of the local fair board plan this year’s annual fair.
In other matters, the council members approved spending approximately $46,000 to replace 133 defective sprinkler heads at the LaGrange County Jail. LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said those sprinkler heads failed a recent 20-year test performed on the jail’s fire suppression system. Campos said the building has a system of more than 400 sprinklers that were installed when the jail was built more than 20 years ago. Campos called the repairs an “emergency.”
Council members approved spending money from the county’s Rainy Day Fund to pay for the repairs.
Campos also informed the council he’ll be spending nearly $100,000 to update and modernize the jail’s intercom system. Like the sprinkler system, the intercom system was installed when the jail was built. Many of the individual intercom boxes in cells and common areas for the prisoners no longer work, and Campos said it is important to get the system back up and running.
Campos told the council he’ll use the money he budgeted for the intercom system update this year.
The council members also talked to Campos about his plan to replace the sheriff department’s radio system. Campos said that equipment is at end of its life and will be completely obsolete within a little more than a year.
A new communication system will cost the county $317,643. Campos plans to install a new state of the art Motorola communications system. Communication systems like the one Campos plans to install are the most widely used radio system in law enforcement.
He said that system will make it easier for LaGrange County to communicate with neighboring law enforcement agencies.
Council President Mike Strawser said he and the other council members will need to do “a little more homework” before they decide how to finance that purchase.
The council also approved a request to make the county’s code enforcement position a full-time job once again.
