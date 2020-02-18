KENDALLVILLE — Tickets are on sale now for a murder-mystery fundraiser, “Murder at the Juice Joint,” on Friday, March 20, to benefit Gaslight Playhouse Inc.
Kevin and Nicole Lowe are hosting the murder-mystery event at their home, known as the McCray Mansion at 703 E. Mitchell St., for the second year.
The 1920s-themed murder-mystery is an interactive social event for adult guests, who must be 21 to attend. Guests should plan to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“Murder at the Juice Joint” takes place in a speakeasy, where guests will determine who the victim is, the motive for the crime, and who the perpetrator is.
Could it be revenge? A cast of suspects includes a cigarette girl, a mafia gangster, a bartender and shady family members.
Guests are encouraged to wear 1920s costumes for a costume contest. The Best Costume winner will receive two Gaslight season tickets as a prize.
The deadline for final ticket purchases is Thursday, March 6. Guests may buy tickets online at gaslightplayhouse.org . Guests may also RSVP to Gaslight board member Josh Ogle at oglejo2@gmail.com, by calling 260-385-1377 or on Gaslight’s website under the “Box Office” tab.
Payments may be mailed to Gaslight Playhouse Inc. P.O. Box 84, Kendallville, IN 46755 and must be postmarked by Friday, Mar. 1. Guests will be added to the reservation list when payment is received.
Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple, and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages and soft drinks. Tickets are limited to 70 guests.
Gaslight Playhouse, founded in 1975 by East Noble educator Craig Munk, is a community theater organization in its 45th year of providing high-quality live theater performances. Its mission is “Entertain. Collaborate. Educate.”
Gaslight Playhouse is a member of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce and the Community Learning Center.
