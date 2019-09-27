Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kegan C. Young, 31, of the 200 block of East Baltimore Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Young was held without bond.
William K. Bennett, 22, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bennett was held on $3,500 bond.
Nathaniel S. Oliver, 34, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Oliver was held on $1,500 bond.
Cory N. Reinig, 28, of the 500 block of Teders Street, Avilla, was booked at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Anthony W. Conley, 49, 100 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Conley was held without bond.
Frankie Handshoe, 68, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Matthew R. Heine, 38, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Heine was held without bond.
Adrian K. Rodriguez, 23, of the 300 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Rodriguez was held without bond.
Marcus L. Vaughn, 43, of the 4700 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Vaughn was held on $250 cash bond.
Justin C. Yates, 34, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Yates posted $4,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
