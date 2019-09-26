Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Lacy E. Baker, 30, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Baker posted $4,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Shay L. Bell, 32, of the 9700 block of Mettert Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Bell was held without bond.
Robert D. Blevins, 40, of the 100 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant with no charging information provided. Blevins was also held on a body attachment warrant. Blevins was held on $4,500 bond.
Tabitha J. Bosserman, 44, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Monday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bosserman was held on $4,500 bond.
April M. Espinoza, 26, of the 9700 block of East Pixie Way, Cromwell, was booked at 1:23 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Donald J. Owen, 39, of the 10200 block of Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Owen was held on $3,500 bond.
Rachel A. Reed, 35, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Reed was held on $4,500 bonde.
Zachary C. Shull, 26, of the 3900 block of Champion Court, Anderson, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shull was held on $4,500 bond.
Kegan C. Young, 31, of the 200 block of East Baltimore Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Young was held without bond.
William K. Bennett, 22, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bennett was held on $3,500 bond.
Nathaniel S. Oliver, 34, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Oliver was held on $1,500 bond.
Cory N. Reinig, 28, of the 500 block of Teders Street, Avilla, was booked at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
