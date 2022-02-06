KENDALLVILLE — Legislation regarding transgender athletes and discussions of race in schools were the major topics talked about during Saturday morning’s town hall.
State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, and State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, held a town hall event at the Community Learning Center’s auditorium in Kendallville to give an update on current bills they are working on and discussed major pieces of legislation being proposed in Indianapolis.
Both legislators discussed to attendees about House Bill 1134, which was passed by the state house on Jan. 26 and has now been moved to the senate.
It would ban teachers from having conversations in classes about topics it considers “divisive” which includes discussions about race, sex, ethnicity, religion, national origin or political affiliation and would ban the concept in classrooms that certain students should feel guilty or responsible for things like slavery or systemic racism.
The bill would require teachers to post their class curriculums on the school’s website for parents to view. It would give parents of students the ability to opt-out of certain educational activities if they feel it’s inappropriate for their children.
It would also create curriculum advisory committees, which would include parents and members of the community, that would allow them to give input on class materials and review things like books being read during class time.
If a teacher is found to be violating the provisions around divisive topics or injecting their own personal political views into class discussions, it would allow the state department of education to suspend or revoke that teacher’s license.
Much of the criticism of this bill, primarily from educators, is that this will create a fearful environment for teachers and essentially water down discussions about dark periods in American history.
The Indiana State Teachers Association, the union that represents teachers across the state, has come out in full opposition to the bill.
During the town hall, Rep. Abbott, who voted for the bill, said it’s designed to provide parents with transparency about school curriculums.
“This is not intended to create fear for teachers, it gives parents more of a say to help determine what students should be learning,” he said at the event. “Parents will be able to give input and review class materials but schools would still have the power to determine what is taught.”
He believes that class discussions should not be pitting students against each other and referred to an incident he heard recently about a class doing a lesson where White students had to apologize to Black students.
He said some classes were having conversations about White supremacy and other materials he claims are “divisive.”
“I have seen a lot of abuse by teachers promoting divisive and pornographic material,” he said. “This bill would set up a complaint process, where parents can file official complaints to the school about class topics being discussed.”
He added that teachers in Indiana would not face any liability for this.
He believes when you have parental involvement, you have a new set of eyes on school curriculum. He pointed to an incident locally where a book in the library of Kendallville Middle School which he and others found to be “distasteful” literature.
“White students shouldn’t be forced to say they’re guilty of racism against Black students,” he said.
Sen. Glick spoke about the bill as well saying it provides an opportunity to present issues in a more balanced way and that the idea of having school boards and parents review class material is a good idea.
She said this would not allow for book burning and that she doesn’t want to turn teachers and librarians into criminals.
“Parents can take responsibility for knowing what their kids are reading and if they find something unacceptable for their kids, the issues could be that some teacher is trying to inject their own political agenda into the classroom.”
Another hot topic at the town hall was the current bill being proposed in the legislature about transgender athletes competing in K-12 sports.
The bill would ban Transgender women and girls, who were born male but identify as female, from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.
The state house passed the bill on Jan. 27 and advanced it to the senate.
Critics of the bill argue the legislation is discriminatory and harmful to young children.
Sen. Glick noted during discussions that the bill coming out of the house has numerous problems. The main one is that it only focuses on transgender females competing in female sports and not on Transgender males competing in male sports.
She believes that we cannot allow this kind of activity to deprive young women with the opportunity to compete in sports.
“There are physiological differences between the two sexes,” she said. “We need to focus on the other way around, and make it more fair for the majority of student-athletes.”
Rep. Abbott repeated similar sentiments towards the bill arguing that it’s not about discrimination but that it makes it unfair competition for female athletes.
“I feel this is more of discrimination towards women,” he said.
