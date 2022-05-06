ALBION — Central Noble’s Class of 2022 was recognized for its many achievements on Wednesday night, with dozens of students receiving scholarships and other awards.
In its annual honors night ceremony held at the high school auditorium, school officials and community leaders doled out their awards to the soon-to-graduate senior class.
The school also higlighted underclassmen honor students.
Here’s the full list of students recognized at Wednesday’s ceremony:
Community Foundation of Noble County “Top Honors” Scholarship: Kolton Bailey, Aletha Hoover, Will Hoover, Audrey Brumbaugh, Jackson Hoover and Seth Knepper.
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship: Aletha Hoover
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship winners: Logan Gard, Seth Knepper, Courtney Roberts.
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship: Austin Frey
Jack R. and Maxine C. Frymier Scholars Award: Seth Knepper
Charles and Bernard Duesler Scholarship: Audrey Brumbaugh
Carol Ann Tieman Memorial Scholarship: Seth Knepper
Paul Glass Memorial Scholarship: Kolton Bailey
Josh Stahl Scholarship: Seth Knepper
Cathy S. Knopp Theatrical Scholarship: Courtney Roberts
2022 P.U.L.S.E. Endowment Scholarship: Will Hoover
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County Member Plaque: Courtney Roberts
P.U.L.S.E. Senior Scholarship: Courtney Roberts
John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship: Kolton Bailey
John and Mary Schermerhorn Memorial: Kolton Bailey
Fred and Mildred (Young) Seymoure Memorial Scholarship: Seth Knepper
Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Scholarship: Kolton Bailey
Hazel Brown Truelove Scholarship: Amelia Anglin
Noble County Retired Teachers’ Association in Memory of Deceased Teachers Scholarship: Kolton Bailey
Jonah W. Slater Memorial Scholarship: Kolton Bailey
Noble County Memorial Scholarship: Weston Ames, Kolton Bailey, Will Hoover, Seth Knepper, Samantha Salisbury
Olive B. Cole Foundation Scholarship: Audrey Brumbaugh, Kelsey Egolf, Ashleigh Gray, Aletha Hoover, Jackson Hoover, Will Hoover, Seth Knepper, Savannah Phillips, Grace Replogle.
Ott Foundation Scholarship: Aletha Hoover, Jackson Hoover, Will Hoover, Seth Knepper.
Albion Rotary Scholarship: Kolton Bailey, Aidan Dreibelbis
The Andy Vice “Pay It Forward” Scholarship: Aidan Dreibelbis
Central Noble Teachers Association Scholarship: Logan Gard
Noble County Pork Producers Scholarship: Kolton Bailey
Noble County Master Gardeners Horticulture Scholarship: Aidan Dreibelbis
Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic Team: Jackson Hoover
Max Hill Scholarship: Kolton Bailey, Aidan Dreibelbis, Regan Family, Ashleigh Gray, Aletha Hoover, Jackson Hoover, Will Hoover, Seth Knepper.
Parker Hanafin Corporation Engineering Scholarship: Isaac Clay
Noble County Extension Homemakers Scholarship: Audrey Brumbaugh, Kolton Bailey.
Albion Lion’s Club Most Improved Students: 9th grade: Madisyn Kemerly and Samuel Parkhurst, 10th grade: Brianna Stump and Tomy Oliver, 11th grade: Judith Bolen and Kade Baker, 12th grade: Kaydance Thornsbearry and Austin Gray.
Military Awards and Recognition: Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award Gideon McClish, Scholastic Excellence Award Aletha Hoover Jackson Hoover, Athletic Excellence Award Ashleigh Gray Isaac Clay.
2022 Academic Archer Awards: Wyatt Bridegam, Kaden Cavanaugh, Kayden Dewells, Ami Hernandez-Vega, Elisabeth Mains, Grace Mast, Aida McDonald, Natalie Moore, Brian Powell, Mackenzie Rinehold, Griffin Rothenbuhler, Eveline Sexton, Nick Stump.
Individual Recognition and Awards Honor Students:
2022 Central Noble Honor Students – Grade 9:
Alexis Agler, Kord Bailey, Maitlen Berkes, Kierra Bolen, Jacob Chenoweth, Anna Christopher, Avery Deter, Kaylee Dice, Khilynn Fletcher, Raya Gipe, Samuel Hoover, Colton Ihrie, Alison Katz, Taaron Kauffman, Brooklyn Keelan, Kellen Kimmell, Zoe Kimmell, Kali Koontz, McKenna Krontz, Cole Lake, Izyck Lambert, Faith Lortie David Mains, Adam Marker, Aida McDonald, Falon Ott, Jordan Smith, Jayden Tilley, Kennedy Vice.
2022 Central Noble Honor Students – Grade 10:
Lydia Replogle, Isaiah Gard, Keith Knafel, Courtney Gray, Ryan Smith, Colen Truelove, Madelynn Mays, Jeremiah Imhof, aelyn Rowe, Audrianna Kleber, Paige Hopf, Kaylee Knight, Samuel Essegian, Brianna Lackey, Angelina Clay, Naomi Leffers, Brayden Kirchner, Alana Moyer, Grant Lake, Gracie Parker, Ashlyn Rowe, Rose Peters, Avery Phillips, Joselyn Swank, Jackson Andrews, Robert Thompson, Marissa DeWitt, Paige Hopf, Kyleigh Egolf, Isabella Worman, Rebecca Yoder.
2022 Central Noble Honor Students – Grade 11:
Katelynn Bortner, Kya Lock, Riley Bremer, Natalie Moore, Taylor Coney, Alex Mowery, Mara England, Cassidy Oliver, Hope Faltermeier, Kyndal Pease, Brayden Fletcher, Timothy Rawles, Jonah Hopf, Mackenzie Rinehold, Ryan Hotchkiss, Emma Sensibaugh, Adriaunna Jackson, Ethan Skinner, Lena Jackson, Madison Vice, Meghan Kiebel, Sonya Wallace, Conner Lemmon.
2022 Central Noble Honor Students – Grade 12:
Alex Askren, Jarrett Jordan, Jaden Ayres, Brock Klink, Kolton Bailey, Seth Knepper, Audrey Brumbaugh, Elizabeth Lott, Brianna Carnahan, Grace Mast, Isaac Clay, Lane Norris, Kaelyn Clevenger, Kyle Phillips, Carly Crowell, Savannah Phillips, Aidan Dreibelbis, Grace Pulver, Kelsey Egolf, Grace Replogle, Connor Essegian, Griffin Rothenbuhler, Ashleigh Gray, Ryan Schroeder, Austin Gray, Kaydance Thornsbearry, Aletha Hoover, Jackson Hoover, Will Hoover.
Top 10 Seniors:
Kolton Bailey, Aletha Hoover, Audrey Brumbaugh, Jackson Hoover, Isaac Clay, Will Hoover, Connor Essegian, Seth Knepper, Ashleigh Gray, Griffin Rothenbuhler.
Foreign Exchange Top Students: Alessia Piatti, Marcos Vidal Urcola
