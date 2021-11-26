HOWE — LaGrange County Parks Department crews are wrapping up a bit of holiday gift for county residents, by finishing up most of a new nearly 4-mile-long trail through Pine Knob Park.
For more than five years now, parks crews, working side by side with their partners at Blue Heron Ministries, have been working to carefully restore the habitat on the north 180 acres of Pine Knob Park. The park, just 3 miles east of Howe, contains some of the rarest habitats found in Indiana and is home to a number of rare plants and animals.
With most of the restorative work done, crews have since turned their attention to opening up those rare spaces to residents, while at the same time protecting those fragile habitats from encroachment.
Crews have nearly finished building 2,700 feet of elevated, floating boardwalk that traverses the northern section of the park. That trail carefully moves through the fen that makes the park so unique. Another 1,000 feet of the elevated trail has yet to be finished.
Fens, once a common wetland environment in Indiana, are now one of the rarest habitats in the world. A fen is comprised of a mat of organic material that floats on top of a body of water. Because the mat is so lacking in basic nutrients, many of the plants that inhabit a fen are carnivorous and supplement their diets by feeding on insects.
The fen is located in the northern portion of the 200-plus-acre Pine Knob Park. That section of the park contains some of the rarest and most fragile habitats on earth. The boardwalk will allow visitors to walk through those areas without creating any real impact on those environments.
The boardwalk was designed to float on top of the ground, rather than dig into it. That allows the walkway to move through areas of the park where the ground beneath the structure would be too soft, too waterlogged to anchor posts. It also means the walkway does little to affect the overall ecosystem. Because the boardwalk is elevated, it allows animals to pass right under it.
The walkway is part of a nearly 4-mile long trail park crews planned for the park. Hikers will park their vehicles in the lot at the park’s main entrance, right off of S.R. 120, and venture onto the park’s system of trails. After passing along the edge of Meteer Lake, the trail will move hikers through a small section of woods, onto an oak savanna, into the park’s prairie, and finally passes through the north edge of the park’s wetland prairie and fen before turning south again and returning to the parking lot.
Park crews had to build a 26-foot-long bridge as part of the boardwalk to span a waterway that feeds into Duff Lake.
George DeWald, the park’s department supervisor, said he’d hoped to finish the entire boardwalk before the end of the month, but wet weather this summer delayed work on the trial time and time again.
“The goal was to let people come out and get a little walk through here and see everything we’re doing,” he said. “We’re not going to meet that this year, but we will next spring.”
Dewald said most of the people he expects to use the trail will likely be serious hikers and bird watchers because the trail stretches nearly 4 miles. The park is home to some of the rarest animals in the area, including the Massasauga Rattler. The snake is a small, thick-bodied rattlesnake that lives in shallow wetlands and adjacent uplands in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ontario. The populations of the Eastern Massasauga Rattlers have been in decline for the past three decades due to the loss and fragmentation of the snake’s wetland habitat.
Dewald, who planned and built the trail, is proud of the work he and his crew have accomplished.
DeWald said the materials used to make the new boardwalk were selected because of their ability to withstand the weather. The boardwalk won’t rot or crack and is said to be slip-resistant.
“It’s built to last,” he said.
The trail is wide enough and the boardwalk built with edge rails to allow someone in a wheelchair to use it.
Dewald said he’s grateful to the Juday family, which made the bulk of the wetland available to the parks department.
“It was an amazing contribution by the Juday family,” he said.
Next year, parks department crews will finish the remaining 1,000 feet of the trail, and build a new pavilion about half way along the trail’s 4-mile path so that those using its have a place to sit and relax.
