ALBION — A Ligonier man found guilty by a Noble County jury on a Level 1 child molest charge in October was sentenced Monday to the maximum 50 years in prison in Noble Circuit Court.
Timothy S. Wicker, 39, formerly of the 100 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, had been booked into the Noble County Jail on Jan. 18 after being on the run for more than three months. Wicker was arrested Jan. 17 in Floyd County, Kentucky.
The victim in the case was under the age of 9 when the crimes occurred.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Noble County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Megan Packer argued for the maximum sentence.
‘We believe heinous crimes warrant the maximum,” Packer said. “She didn’t have to worry about the monster under her bed. She had a monster who would crawl into the bed.”
Through his court-appointed attorney, Aaron Stoll, Wicker claimed he didn’t do the crimes for which he had been convicted.
“My client maintains his innocence,” Stoll said during sentencing. “He believes he was wrongly convicted and plans to appeal.”
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered the Noble County Public Defenders Office to represent Wicker in his appeal.
A Level 1 felony normally carries a sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison. A Level 4 felony sentencing range is 2-12 years.
Due to the victim’s age, Kramer found Wicker to be a credit-restricted felon, a designation which adds 10 years to the maximum sentencing range for a Level 1 felony. As a credit-restricted felon, Wicker will only be eligible for one extra day of credit for every five days he serves in prison.
A Level 1 felony sentence normally gives one day of good time credit for every three served.
Had Wicker not been a credit-restrict felon, he would have had to actually serve 30 years of the maximum 40-year sentence.
But carrying that designation, Wicker will have to serve more than 41 years of his 50-year sentence.
Kramer sentenced Wicker to 12 years in prison on the Level 4 felony charge, with that sentenced to be served at the same time as his 50-year term.
Kramer cited aggravating factors to include the repeated pattern of abuse, threats he had made to the young girl to be quiet or he would harm her mother and because of his role as a caregiver as her mother’s live-in boyfriend.
The crimes occurred in the time period between March-July 2017 when Wicker was 33.
The girl testified during October’s trial.
“He touched me inappropriately,” the victim testified Oct. 6. “It happened almost nightly.”
She then went on to provide graphic details of what Wicker would do to her.
The girl did not tell anyone about what happened until she was in her father’s care in Ohio in the summer of 2018. One night, she was with a pair of relatives, both younger girls, and one of the girls told of being abused sexually.
Wicker’s victim then told her relatives her story.
“It broke the ice,” the girl testified, “and made it more comfortable to talk about it.”
One of her cousins told her own mother, who in turn told the girl’s father. The mother found out about the crime around the July 4 holiday in 2018.
One of the state’s witnesses was Julie Oats, a counselor with the Child Protection Center, an Ohio facility that addresses such cases. Oats took the victim’s statement.
Oats testified that it is not uncommon for there to be a long delay between such a child molestation occurs and the disclosure of the incident.
“Disclosure is a process,” Oats testified. “Some kids will hold onto it until they feel safe. Rarely do you have an instantaneous reporting.”
The victim said she did not feel safe to report the crime until she was removed from any contact with Wicker.
“I was scared of him,” the victim said.
Safely in Ohio, with her cousin’s story out in the open between the three girls, she felt free to share.
“I knew he didn’t have access to me and couldn’t hurt me and my family,” the victim said.
Wicker was originally arrested Feb. 24, 2020. At an initial hearing on Feb. 25 of that year, a no bond order was issued. Wicker eventually did bond out, according to court records, and on March 1, 2021, Wicker was charged with failure to appear for a court date. A warrant was issued at that time.
The warrant was served on July 21, 2021. During court proceedings the following day, bond was set at $50,000.
Wicker posted bond on July 26, 2021, and was released.
Wicker then missed another court date set for Feb. 7 of last year. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 8.
Wicker was arrested on the latest warrant later that month by Noble County police.
He then posted bond again and made multiple court appearances before failing to appear for October’s proceedings.
The case was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll.
