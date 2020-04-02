In Thursday's edition of The News Sun in the story "County government on pause," a few pieces of information need to be corrected and clarified.
As a correction, Commissioner Anita Hess is a real estate agent with Century 21 Bradley Hoosier Heartland team.
For clarifications, some county offices are still operating in limited capacity with limited crews of elected officials or other office staff, but the courthouse currently remains closed to public walk-in traffic.
County offices are not operating at normal, full capacity and staff are not being required to work regular hours, unless assigned duties specifically during the furlough.
Tax payments can still be made and are being processed, but property owners cannot currently pay in person and must either mail payments or make payments via phone or web applications.
Marriage licenses, protective orders and some other services of the clerk's office can be obtained by calling the the office and making arrangements with staff.
The News Sun regrets these errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.