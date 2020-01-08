ALBION — We’re barely into 2020 but it’s already time to start thinking about elections.
Candidate filing for the May 5 primary opens today, with a spread of federal, state and local races to appear on the spring ballot.
While most people are likely to get caught up in the presidential race later this fall, several important positions closer to home are also up for a vote this year.
Noble County
In Noble County, voters will be picking several courthouse department leaders, while also selecting a judge, two commissioners and three county council members.
At the county government level, voters will be picking commissioners for District 2 — the central four townships — and for District 3 — the northern four townships — as well as three at-large county council members.
Commissioners are the administrative body of the county, managing departments, adopting ordinances and setting policies. Council members serve as the fiscal body of the county, developing the budget and managing spending throughout the year.
Four other county elected positions are up for vote — clerk, treasurer, coroner and surveyor — and the Noble Superior Court 2 judge is up for a new six-year term.
Currently, Republicans hold every seat up for election this year at the local, state and federal level.
LaGrange County
In LaGrange County, they’ll have nearly the same slate of officials up for election as Noble County.
Just like Noble, commissioners for District 2 and District 3 will be up for vote, as well as three at-large LaGrange County Council members.
LaGrange County will also be voting for clerk, treasurer and coroner, but also for recorder.
And although most cities and towns held municipal elections last year, both Shipshewana and Topeka have town offices up for election this year. In Shipshewana, the clerk-treasurer, District 3 council member and two at-large seats will be on the ballot. In Topeka, two at-large town council members are up for vote.
State/federal
At the state level, voters will again pick nominees for the District 82 and District 51 state representative seats for a two-year term as well as the District 13 state senate seat for a new four-year term.
The House, District 82 covers all of Noble County and portions of LaGrange, Allen, Whitley and Elkhart counties, while District 51 covers the rest of LaGrange County and all of Steuben County.
In the Senate, District 13 covers all of Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties, as well as the western three townships of DeKalb County.
Voters will also decide on candidates for the District 3 U.S. Representative seat that covers all of northeast Indiana and nominees for Indiana governor.
And, finally, voters will vote for presidential candidates. While Republicans will almost certainly nominate Donald Trump for a second term, it’s unknown at this time whether people voting on the Democratic ticket will have some options or whether the nominee will be more or less decided by the time voting comes to Indiana.
Fourteen Democratic candidates still have active campaigns in their runs for the White House. The Iowa Caucuses, the first national primary contest for presidential contenders, will take place on Feb. 3 and likely help narrow the field of candidates.
