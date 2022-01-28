ALBION — A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with molesting a Kendallville girl nearly a decade ago.
Christopher Prussia, 36, of the 2700 block of Harpine Highway, Rockingham, Virginia, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on a warrant charging child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
At an initial hearing in Noble Circuit Court, Judge Michael Kramer set Prussia’s bond at $25,000. As a condition of bond, Kramer ordered Prussia to sign a document waiving extradition in the case and ordered that Prussia have no contact with the victim.
The incident allegedly occurred at a Kendallville home nearly a decade ago when the alleged victim was under age of 11, according to court filings in the case.
On April 21, 2020, Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Nate Stahl was notified by the girls’ mother that her daughter had been molested. The girl had told another family member, and that family member informed the mother.
Kendallville Detective Angela Handshoe interviewed the alleged victim who told her Prussia had touched her inappropriately “several times” and at several locations, including at the Kendallville residence.
Prussia, who has since moved to Virginia, was interviewed by Harrisonburg, Virginia, Police Lt. Cindy Cull-Wright.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, Prussia initially told Cull-Wright that he had never touched the girl inappropriately. However, Prussia later allegedly admitted in that same interview that at one point “he accidentally grabbed her nether region.” He told Cull-Wright it was a sudden urge and he did it on impulse.
He admitted the girl was under the age of 11 when the incident occurred.
Prussia also allegedly told Cull-Wright that “he had several urges to touch (the victim) but would distract those urges with other things. He further stated he was able to control the urges to touch the girl because he saw the fear in her eyes when he touched her and he knew she was afraid of what happened.
Handshoe said it is common for victims to not report a crime such as this for several years. If a person has been abused, Handshoe said police work with the Department of Child Services to get counseling and therapy to help them through the trauma.
Handshoe said it is important that these crimes be reported, and that parents believe their children and contact authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.