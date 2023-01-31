ALBION — The Noble County Child Protection Team is currently accepting nominations for the “Honorable Michael J. Kramer Child Protection Award.”
This award is given in recognition of someone within the community who has acted in service to protect those children who are in need and to those who provided hope and safety in the future of our children. While there is not specific criteria, the Child Protection Team will evaluate nominees on the following merits:
• Someone who goes above and beyond the duties of their respected position to positively impact the children of Noble County.
• Someone who has consistently shown a high level of commitment to the safety and well-being of the children of Noble County.
• Willingness to advocate for the children of Noble County, for example: involvement in different agencies, pursuing programs and funding for local child protection programs, participating within or on behalf of youth programs within the community on a local, statewide and national level.
Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 13.
Send all nominations to the Noble County Department of Child Services at: 774 Trail Ridge Rd, Suite A, Albion IN 46701. Nominations can also be emailed to andrea.hoy@dcs.in.gov. The office can be contacted at 636-2021.
The Child Protection Team is comprised of representatives from the Indiana Department of Child Services, all Noble county schools, community members, county government, the Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Ligonier Police Department, mental health agencies, the special education co-op, Parkview Hospital, CASA, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and juvenile probation.
