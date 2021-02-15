ALBION — Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery has announced that Jamie M. Groves will be the office’s next chief deputy prosecutor starting March 1.
Groves will replace Adam Mildred, who has served as chief deputy since Mowery took over as prosecutor in 2019. Mildred recently resigned to return to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, which is where he was previously employed before joining Noble County’s staff.
Groves is a 1990 graduate of Indiana University and a 1997 graduate of Indiana University’s Mauer School of Law in Indianapolis.
Groves comes to Noble County from Allen County, where he presently serves a deputy prosecutor in charge of a major felony case load that includes robbery, burglary, attempted murder and most felony violent crimes. Prior to his time with Allen County, Groves served from 1997 to 2018 as a deputy and chief deputy prosecutor in Huntington County. He has also served in Porter County as probation officer and detention officer and also served briefly as the Huntington Circuit Court Judge.
Groves and his wife Jodie currently reside in Huntington and they have two children, John, a student at Purdue University, and Kate, a junior at Huntington North High School.
Groves is the 2017 recipient of the Steven L. Bailey Award for service to youth in Huntington County, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Ronald E. Mitchell Award for the protection of youth, also in Huntington County.
“Finding a qualified candidate to fill this position in a rural county is always a concern. I was very pleased that Mr. Groves applied for, and has accepted the position. The prosecutor’s office and all of law enforcement will benefit from his keen legal mind and extensive experience,” Mowery said.
Groves will begin serving Noble County starting March 1 and said he is looking forward to serving and protecting the citizens of Noble County, as well as, assisting Noble County law enforcement.
Mowery is completing his first term as Noble County’s prosecutor, having been first elected in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.