Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Ethan Aza, 20, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 1000W, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Aza was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Aza was held on $1,000 bond.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on three warrant charging failure to appear for court. Bauman was held without bond.
Amber Castro, 30, of the 300 block of East Miller Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-adult against family or member less than 14 years old, a Level 5 felony. Castro was held without bond.
Megan L. Krueckeberg, 35, of the 2100 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Krueckeberg was held on $1,000 bond.
Kandeller A. Lawrence, 22, of the 1900 block Fox Point Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Lawrence was held on $2,500 bond.
Skyler K. McNeal, 28, of the 3500 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, was booked at 9:08 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 4 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Gay N. Moo, 29, of the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Drive, Fort Wayne, booked at 6:43 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
James J. Oldham V, 23, of the 4900 block of Pocono Crossing, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Oldham was held without bond.
Cody H. Osborn, 35, of the 9100 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Friday by Rome City police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Osborn was held without bond.
Adam J. Shook, 41, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville was booked at 5:54 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Cory S. Slone, 22, of the 2200 block of Mapes Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy L. Smith, 39, of the 100 block of Garfield Court, South Bend, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held without bond.
Nina L. Sparkman, 29, of the 300 block of Wright Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Sparkman was held on $2,500 bond.
Steven A. Brouwen, 22, of the 100 block of East Sixth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:46 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kyller L. Goble, 21, of the 3500 block of West Sycamore Lane, Columbia City, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Goble was held on $2,500 bond.
Marcos J. Valencia, 20, of the 2700 block of St. Luis Avenue, Waynedale, was arrested at 6:04 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of false identity statement, a Class B misdemeanor. Valencia was held without bond.
