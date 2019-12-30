KENDALLVILLE —Kendallville Fire Chief Mike Riehm isn’t quite sure what he’s going to do first.
But after four decades of responding to emergencies, he knows for sure what he’s not going to do come Jan. 1, when the city’s fire department is someone else’s responsibility — set an alarm.
“I’m looking forward to having some control over my own schedule,” Riehm said. “I’m looking forward to a much slower place.”
Riehm doesn’t mean that literally. At 63, he’s far from the rocking chair stage of life, and instead will spend more time strapped into a race car, something he picked up a couple of years ago when he first raced for Tom Shepherd as a fill-in driver.
An experienced go-kart racer, Riehm qualified for his first area stock car race in 14th position. He ended up finishing seventh, and earned himself a regular ride with Shepherd’s team.
It may seem an odd choice for a hobby, particularly for a first responder. At any given moment, a firefighter may have to risk his life for his community by going into a burning building to rescue someone.
Racing around a track in a stock car might seem like pretty much more of the same.
But for Riehm, the split-second reactions he has to have in a race car leave little time for thinking about his responsibilities as fire chief.
“It’s surprising how relaxing it is, how therapeutic,” Riehm said.
When asked what he’ll miss the most when he hangs up his helmet and radio for the last time, Riehm has to think it over. It’s easier to rattle off what he won’t miss.
Riehm won’t miss getting up in the middle of the night to respond to medical calls.
He won’t miss spending all night at a fire scene.
He won’t miss the all-too-frequent night meetings.
He won’t miss having the weight of a city’s safety omnipresent on his shoulders.
“You really don’t understand (the pressure) until you’re in this office and in this chair,” Riehm said.
Riehm has shared his expertise beyond Kendallville’s city limits.
He deployed with the State Emergency Operations Center, which was set up for the Super Bowl held in Indianapolis in 2012. In 2016, Riehm was deployed to Baltimore, Maryland, for nine days after a blizzard struck that area.
For two years, Riehm was the president of Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.
It’s an impressive resume for someone who grew up wanting to be … a police officer.
“All through high school I wanted to be a state trooper,” Riehm said.
But the 1975 graduate of East Noble High School ended up being a quarter-inch too short to become a trooper.
Riehm took a job with the city’s Hilkert and Pankop Dodge dealership. Two area men, John Trowbridge and Bob Smart, encouraged Riehm to join the Kendallville Fire Department as a volunteer.
“I was pretty gung ho,” Riehm said. “I always wanted to be on the end of that hose.”
Riehm had various jobs in the private sector, but in 1989, he left factory work behind and became one of the city’s full-time firefighters.
He thrived, becoming an engineer, responsible for vehicle operations and ensuring the city’s trucks were fully operable at all times.
“I enjoyed what I was doing as an engineer,” Riehm said.
Then came a fateful call some 16 years ago.
New Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe wanted to make a change in leadership at the Kendallville Fire Department. She called Riehm and asked him to take the job.
The next two days were unsettling for Riehm.
“I didn’t really see myself doing that,” Riehm said. “The mayor saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”
Riehm took the job and for 16 years has been responsible for the city’s fire safety.
Riehm keeps a large binder close by his desk with all of the laws the state of Indiana has passed regarding the duties and responsibilities of a fire chief. He had to worry about budgets, dealing with the public, working with state and federal officials.
It’s a heady responsibility.
“My eyes were opened, but they got opened up even more,” Riehm said.
He also had to lead a group of men who are high-strung go-getters. Shortly after taking the job he was told he had just inherited 30 children.
“There is nothing worse than an idle firefighter or police officer,” Riehm said with a laugh.
Under Riehm’s leadership, there have been upgrades in equipment and procedures to make responses more efficient and effective. The city’s fire rating — a key factor in insurance rates — has improved.
But he stressed he did not do it alone, and it wasn’t just his staff.
He cited the teamwork of all city departments.
“We’re a very unique city,” Riehm said. “You don’t see that anywhere else. We’re a very special city. We work together. It makes the taxpayers’ dollars go further and we get more done.”
Riehm said he could not have done the job he did without the support of wife Julie and his children, Angie and Matt.
Holiday dinners? Birthday parties? A nice evening at home?
All were subject to change.
“You never know when that horn is going off,” Riehm said. “When it does, everything else stops, regardless of what you’re doing.”
His family has understood that.
“I could not have done anything I have done without their support,” Riehm said. “They’ve always been there to back me and support me.”
Riehm has relied heavily on support from the fire chiefs association as well as his fellow firefighters.
“Our lives depend on one another,” Riehm said. “We have to have one another’s back.”
And together, they protect a community, putting their own self-interests secondary.
“We’re going in when everyone else is running away,” Riehm said. “The satisfaction of helping people in their darkest hour is what keeps us going. No matter how small that difference is, that’s where we get the drive to do what we do.”
The job takes its toll. No matter the training, the equipment and the response time, some outcomes do not always go the way responders want. One day the job may be glorious, the next, horrific.
“You see and do things that most people don’t see and shouldn’t see,” Riehm said.
How does he cope with those dark times?
Riehm firmly believes that God has decided the outcome of any emergency before the first tone goes off.
“It goes back to my belief in God,” Riehm said, “knowing He controls all things. My belief is very personal to me.
“I have to know I’ve done the very best I’m capable of doing. And I have to accept that.”
And now, the battle well fought, Riehm gets his life back after decades of committing it to the city first.
“I was asked to step up and make a difference,” Riehm said. “I know in my heart I’ve done that.”
