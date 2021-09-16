KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Art on Main Street bee boxes go to auction Saturday, but people who are interested can place bids early online.
"We have had SEVERAL people stop in and ask if they could bid on the Bee Boxes in advance. Because of this, we have set up an online auction here: https://www.32auctions.com/BeeBoxAuction," Experience the Heart of Kendallville President Kristen Johnson said.
Pre-bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Saturday when the live auction starts. The online site also includes a "buy it now" option for people who want to buy a box outright for $400.
Each bee box includes 10 frames and can be used for a fully functioning hive.
The live auction will take place Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Hosler Realty and will include food and spirits. The auction is an adults-only only even because wine and beer will be served.
The annual Art on Main auction is a primary fundraiser for Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city's official Main Street organization. That organization is necessary for the city to be eligible for certain grants, including the $600,000 streetscape received in fall 2019 and the recent $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
Kendallville is moving ahead with plans to hire a Main Street administrator, a staff member who will be able to manage ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and the overall improvement of the Main Street corridor.
The city is budgeting $20,000 in financial support for the position, with the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission in discussions to possibly match that amount of out their account of tax increment financing dollars.
