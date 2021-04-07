KENDALLVILLE — A submerged pickup truck was fished out of Sacarider Lake, in Noble County, Monday evening, but the investigation is ongoing on how it got there.
Capt. Jet Quillen of the law enforcement division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that the submerged truck was a 1991 Ford F-150. Quillen said the truck was discovered by a fisherman in the area.
The identity of the truck’s owner is under investigation, but Quillen said the pickup had not been reported stolen. It’s unknown how long the truck may have been in the water.
Reports of submerged vehicles in bodies of water are not unusual.
“It is not uncommon for our agency to receive calls for vehicles in the water,” Quillen said. “A majority of the time, these vehicles end up there accidentally or could be stolen and this is used to dispose or hide them.”
The incident report was not yet available.
Sacarider Lake is a 33-acre, undeveloped lake about 5 miles west of Kendallville. The public access site is on the south side of Drake Road, near the Cobblestone Golf Course, and sits on the northeast side of the lake. The water depth near where the submerged truck was found is between 40 and 50 feet deep, according to an Indiana DNR bathymetric map. The maximum depth is listed as 58 feet.
