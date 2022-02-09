TOPEKA — The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Interra’s relocated Topeka office will be held on Friday at 8:15 a.m. with a member appreciation event to follow.
Topeka’s new office is located at 210 West Lake St., a quarter-mile from Interra’s previous location and closer to the heart of downtown Topeka.
“We are looking forward to the future growth and opportunities this new office will provide to the community,” said Amy Sink, chief executive officer for Interra.
The 4,900-square-foot full-service office will include a drive-thru, increased lobby space, a night depository, ATM and local lending for consumers, mortgage, agribusiness and commercial needs.
Branch manager Heather Bollinger will continue leading branch operations for the retail team. Lori Bolyard, mortgage loan advisor, and Clayton Sheets, agribusiness lender, will continue assisting community members with their lending needs.
Interra teamed up with long-time partner, DJ Construction of Goshen, for renovations that took place in the new office.
“We are excited to serve our Topeka members and the community in this upgraded and renovated new space,” said Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience.
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, was chartered in 1932 and has assets of $1.6 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving more than 87,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
