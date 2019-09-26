ALBION — With the price of a Cosperville property too high, the Noble County Park Board is centering its attention on the possibility of creating an access point to the Elkhart River on C.R. 330N, west of Albion.
The 13.68-acre property is owned by the CSX Railroad, and Noble County Plan Director Kenneth Hughes has been in talks with the railroad about using roughly half of that land to create an access road and parking area to allow people with canoes and kayaks to enter the river there.
“The idea is to put an access point there,” county park board member Scott Allen said during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion.
Allen said the asking price for the Cosperville location was too “steep” to be seriously considered for another access point to the river.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
The board discussed signage for its access points to the river. At the board’s August meeting, Kyle Quandt, of the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council, presented possible signage ideas which her group could help facilitate.
The signs would cost $175, which does not include a post for the signs to be mounted on.
Any signage for access points requires approval of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and the NIRCC has had experience with the process and would assist the county park board in getting the signs made and approved.
The county park board, which does not have any funding mechanisms, discussed Wednesday having local restaurants or gas stations featured on the signs, and asking for these businesses to help pay for the signs.
Board member Jeff Boyle said putting a first sign at “Duke’s Bridge would be a good way to start out.”
The board took no formal action on the matter.
Allen also updated the board on the Noble Trails fun run/walk on the Fishing Line Trail in Rome City. Originally set for Saturday, the event has been postponed.
“It’s undetermined when it will be rescheduled,” Allen said.
