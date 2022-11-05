LAGRANGE — It’s been a beautiful fall in northeast Indiana.
Funny, as summer first started to wind down, and fall first showed its hand, I’d planned not to shoot fall pictures this year. In my lifetime, I’ve shot thousands, if not tens of thousands of fall photos. But when my family decided go on a fall walk through the woods, I found myself saying I ought to bring along at least one camera, just in case. And then I decided I better make that two – I’d hate to be out there and realize I don’t have the right lens.
I’m glad I did that.
This year, the colors were spectacular, and continue to be beautiful, though it would appear fall colors peaked about a week ago. Still, the remaining maples, oaks, hickories, and beech trees have put on an amazing fall color show this year with bright reds, rich browns, warm yellows, and oranges, and make for some amazing pictures.
Here’s hoping you got to enjoy this fall as much as we did up here in LaGrange County.
