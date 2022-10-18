LAGRANGE – Five LaGrange County high school seniors were named finalists for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. The award goes to an outstanding high school senior in LaGrange County.
The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar is awarded a full-tuition scholarship for four years to any accredited college or university in Indiana. That includes a $900 book stipend per year.
Finalists for the award are Ella Clark of Westview High School, Ethan Hibbs of Westview High School, Kamryn Miller of Westview High School, Manisha Ramachandran of Lakeland High School, and Paige Riegsecker of Westview High School.
The annual scholarship is awarded to one LaGrange County graduating senior who exemplifies service and leadership in their community while maintaining a commitment to academics. The scholarship program is offered each year by the LaGrange County Community Foundation, and other Indiana community foundations across the state to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana. The program’s goal is to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities, encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The five finalists were selected after a competitive application process that evaluates each candidate’s academics, community, school activities, and leadership. Applicants also submit a written essay. The finalists are interviewed by members of the foundation’s Lilly Scholarship Advisory Committee. Those results, combined with the results of the application review, determine the nominees. The finalists’ names are submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana for the selection of the LaGrange County recipient.
An announcement of the winner is expected to be made in mid-December. The four remaining finalists will each receive a $1,000 renewable four-year scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Scholarship Fund, established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright in 2013.
Clark is the daughter of William and Carrie Clark; Hibbs is the son of Cliff and Sandy Hibbs; Miller is the daughter of Brian and Brooke Miller; Ramachandran is the daughter of Anand and Teresa Ramachandran, and Riegsecker is the daughter of Ryan and Jodi Riegsecker.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation was founded in 1991, its mission is to connect people to charitable causes and provides resources for donors to leave a lasting legacy.
