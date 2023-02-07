Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jesse D. Collins, 22, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 90W, Albion, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Thursday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Brandon J. Baas, 21, of the 00 block of Lane 275S, Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Baas was held without bond.
Shane R. Fike, 43, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Fike was held on $2,500 bond.
Michelle A. Gibson, 56, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibson was held on $3,000 bond.
Jacob S. Hoffman, 243, of the 2200 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Cassandra H. Macias, 24, of the 400 block of Cadillac Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:38 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Sylveter R. Slone, 51, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Slone was released on his own recognizance.
Dusty F. Smith, 40, of the 21700 block of Woodburn Drive, Woodburn, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Tyler V. Wonderly, 33, of the 900 block of East C.R. 550N, Albion, was arrested at 6:22 p..m. Friday by Wolcottville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Roberto Belmares-Castillo, 45, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony charge. Belmares-Castillo was held without bond
Amy M. Hendrickson Lung, 45, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 500S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Lung was held without bond.
Nicholas C. Lehman, 20, of the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Class A misdemeanor charge. Lehman was held without bond.
Mackenzie R. Stidams, 25, of the 1700 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Stidams was held without bond.
Jose A. Cotts, 21, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cotts was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Jay J. King, 34, of the 500 block of West School House Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of sex offender failure to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification, a Class A misdemeanor. King was held without bond.
Jonathon O. Lewis, 21, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Lewis was held on $3,500 cash bond.
Jennifer L. Oliver, 36, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Oliver was held without bond.
Venus A. Van Holt, 28, of the 9200 block of West C.R. 350N, Angola, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor. Van Holt was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.