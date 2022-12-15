LIGONIER — West Noble Elementary school students and their parents got a holiday-themed education Tuesday at Parent University, an event that occurs three times a year at the school.
Parent University offers students and their parents a chance to learn together as they take part in various educational stations during the event. Tuesday’s Parent University was only the third one since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.
The school gym was set up with stations for decorating a Christmas photo frame with foam shapes, writing a letter to Santa, mixing a bag of Reindeer Chow, and a photo shoot with Santa himself. The picture frames will hold each student’s picture with Santa.
Over in the music room, students and parents played Snow Games, with cotton balls substituting for the real white stuff. Games included a cotton ball toss into colored bins, and using a toothpick to move cotton balls from one plate to another without dropping them.
It was mostly students who tried to draw a Christmas picture on a paper plate resting on top of their heads — a task that was as difficult as it looked.
Principal Mark Yoder is happy to see the event return to normal this school year.
“It’s a great way for parents and the school to build a relationship,” he said.
Assistant principal Jennifer Duncan said she appreciated the willingness of parents to take a little time from work to attend the school event and support their students.
The Reindeer Chow station featured giant bowls of the treat’s ingredients, chocolate chips, multicolored goldfish crackers, O-shaped cereal and mini-marshmallows. Students and parents practiced their measuring skills as they flowed the recipe, putting a scoop of each ingredient into a zippered plastic bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.