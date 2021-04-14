Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, April 6, through Monday, April 12, according to jail records.
Joshua Williams, 40, of the 10600 block of East C.R. 750S, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday, April 6, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a revocation of community corrections.
Ryan Childers, 32, of the 00 block of East Water Drive North, Garrett, was arrested Tuesday, April 6, by LaGrange County police on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent.
Ruben Barajas, 67, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, Howe, was booked Tuesday, April 6, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Janay Yates, 48, of the 300 block of North Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday, April 6, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Paul Perryman, 51, of the 800 block of Antler Drive, Middlebury, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08%.
Jason Tuttle, 33, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and counterfeiting.
Elise Oster, 56, of the 9800 block of East C.R. 645S, Wolcottville, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Bethany Yutzy, 19, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 400S, Wolcottville, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
Jasmine Snyder, 26, of the 6100 block of Blue Star Highway, Saugatuck, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew Howay, 32, of the 300 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.
Melva Patino, 32, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 3, Mongo, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court.
Isaiha Perkins, 19, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 415S, Stroh, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Matthew Andrews, 47, of the 100 block of Old Great Road, Rhode Island, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant issued by authorities in Los Angeles County, California. No charging information provided.
Michael Porter, 50, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 690N, Shipshewana, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided.
Nathan Helmuth, 25, of the 0200 block of West C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was arrested Thursday by Wolcottville police on charges of dealing marijuana, driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
