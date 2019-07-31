ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners were able to provide solutions to two problems Monday, but concerns voiced by Elkhart Township officials may prove more difficult to tackle.
The commissioners were able to provide potential solutions to a depleted extradition fund for the Noble County Sheriff’s Department as well as to a drainage issue it caused — inadvertently — on Crooked Lake.
But the problems aired by Elkhart Township Trustee Donna Schwartz and a pair of advisory board officials couldn’t be solved so easily.
Schwartz, who is in her first year in office, has taken on several clean-up projects in her township. One of those projects is trying to get a couple of eyesore buildings torn down.
One example listed was a home in the township that was heavily damaged by fire at the beginning of 2018. The township would like to see the building torn down, but the owner has received a building permit to fix up the property.
Noble County Building Inspector Norm Lortie explained that the property owner has a legal right to clean up the property.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman told Schwartz that if the property owner does not make any substantial progress, it could take years for the county to go through the process of ordering the building condemned.
Leatherman then explained that the county has a limited budget for demolishing homes. According to Lortie, he has $7,500 in his line item for removing condemned homes.
Without making a formal commitment, Schwartz said the township may have an interest in supplying financial assistance in such cases involving her township.
“I’m doing budgets for next year right now,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz told the commissioners she has further issues in her township, and no authority to fix many problems which need corrected, such as weeds and other issues. It was a sentiment echoed by Elkhart Township Advisory Board Member Nelson LeCount.
“Where is the county to protect our little villages?” LeCount said. “Unincorporated townships have to have the county behind them.”
In other business, the commissioners were able to provide possible solutions to the sheriff’s department’s extradition fund.
By a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved the advertisement of an ordinance which would allow the sheriff’s department to use money collected from housing inmates from other counties to fund various jail operations — including its extradition fund.
A new state law which took effect July 1, increased the rate other counties must may to house inmates in other county jail from $35 to $37.50. The price will jump to $40 on July 1, 2020.
Currently, the revenue generated by housing other counties’ inmates is earmarked for the county’s general fund. The ordinance, if eventually passed, will move the revenue into a fund maintained by the jail.
According to Noble County Jail Commander Lt. Greg Bricker, as of Monday, his facility was housing 11 inmates from other counties. At the current occupancy rate, at $37.50 per day per inmate, this could create approximately $150,000 in annual revenue which could be used by the jail for maintenance and to shore up its extradition fund.
The Crooked Lake drainage issue, which is pending a signed agreement with the property owners, came about after the county did paving work on Northshore Drive 14 months ago. Part of the work involved repairing a culvert which had not been clearing water from the area.
When the culvert was cleared, it created a flooding problem on the property at 3181 Northshore Drive.
The Noble County Highway Department had reached a deal with the property owner to provide the labor to fix the problem, with the neighbor contributing $850 for the necessary piping.
The only sticking point at Monday’s meeting was the removal of a tree required to complete the project. Due to its location close to two lake homes, the removal carried at $2,740 price tag.
After some discussion, Leatherman said, “We’ve got to get it taken care of.”
The commissioners approved the work to be done by the highway department and to pay for the tree removal.
Commissioner Anita Hess thanked the resident for her willingness to work with the county to get the issue resolved.
