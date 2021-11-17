KENDALLVILLE — Season tickets are now on sale for East Noble Theater Department’s family-friendly schedule that includes a Disney musical, “Frozen Jr., a play, “Eurydice,” and a spring musical, “Music Man.”
The full season marks the theater department’s first return to the stage in the Cole Auditorium since December 2019, just before the coronavirus pandemic erupted.
“It’s a family season,” said EN theater director Josh Ogle.
The popular Disney show, “Frozen Jr.” opens Thursday, Dec. 2, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 5. Evening shows will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
“Frozen Jr.” tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students or senior citizens, beginning Monday, Nov. 22. The online box office can be found at eastnobletheatre.net.
In-person box office hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. until the show opens on Dec. 2. After the show opens, the box office will be open Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
English teacher Darren Sible will direct the winter play, “Eurydice,” with performances on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17, 18 and Sunday, Feb. 20.
Eurydice is a nymph character in Greek mythology and the wife of Orpheus, a musician. When Eurydice steps on a viper, she is bitten and dies instantly. Orpheus is so distraught, he travels to the Underworld to bring her back to the world of the living. He succeeds, on the condition that he walk in front of Eurydice and not look back at her until they were both in the upper world. His doubts cause him to look back just as he reaches the portal of Hades, and Eurydice vanished back into the Underworld.
A classic Broadway musical will end the season with “The Music Man.” Performances will be Thursday through Sunday, April 28 through May 1.
“It’s been done two times on East Noble’s stage,” Ogle said. “It’s classic Broadway.”
“The Music Man” is based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. The plot concerns con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys’ band organizer and leader. Hill sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band.
Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him. He risks being caught to win her heart.
Thespian competition is Saturday
In another first-since-the-pandemic, East Noble theater students will present an original play Saturday in the regional thespian completion of the Indiana Education Theater Association. The regional will be held at Bethel University, one of six location around the state and the closest one to East Noble.
The East Noble cast wrote “Class-tastrophe,” about a class of students who do not know what to do when it’s the last period of the school day and the teacher doesn’t show up.”
Ogle said the show is about 30 minutes long. Local audiences can get a preview of the show in a free performance Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cole Auditorium.
