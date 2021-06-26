SHIPSHEWANA – The gentle giants are back in Shipshewana this weekend, dressed in all of their finest for a an important preliminary draft horse show.
The Michiana Events Center, the MEC, is hosting a Midwest Draft Horse Classic Show and Pull. The Friday/Saturday event is an chance for draft horse owners to show of their horses in several divisions, including a six horse hitch. Winning teams will earn points they hope will secure them a slot in this fall’s Word Final Six-Horse Hitch championship show. That event also will be staged at the MEC in September.
Teams from all around the Midwest and Canada brought their finest to Shipshewana for the June 25-26 event to compete in a variety of different categories including youth carts, men’s cars, ladies carts, four horse and six horse hitch. The event also features a heavyweight horse pull, as well as lightweight and pony pulls.
The show kicks off today at 8 a.m. with youth judging, following by the four-horse hitch competition, a men’s cart competition, and a ladies cart competition.
A heavyweight horse pulls starts at 1:30 p.m. The show’s highlight, the six-horse hitch show, starts at 5:30 in the MEC’s main arena.
Tickets are available at the door.
