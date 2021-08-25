LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Plan Commission and the LaGrange County Community Foundation have partnered to update the countywide comprehensive plan.
The process, called LaGrange County Together, launched in April 2021 and was anticipated to last 16 months, including several rounds of community engagement.
LaGrange County Together is being funded through community partnerships to develop and begin implementing the countywide comprehensive plan.
LaGrange County Together is a community-driven process to prepare a comprehensive plan for the county, the towns of LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville, and all unincorporated areas. The plan is expected to provide a roadmap to the future. The foundation is working to gather research and data about the direction the county should take in the future. Additionally, the values and priorities of community members – the real experts on LaGrange County – will supply the guidance and direction that make this plan viable. Community members will be given an opportunity to provide their input through meetings. The technical analysis and feedback from the community gathered will then be used to help create the final plan.
The plan is being funded in part by Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative that was awarded the LaGrange County Community Foundation. The foundation received a $100,000 Community Leadership Grant. The county provided an additional $100,000 in support.
Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation, acknowledges the collaborative nature of this process.
“The Community Foundation is honored to support the plan commission and the county in this process and help engage communities to be the driver in shaping the vision of LaGrange County’s future,” she said.
The county and the community foundation are also working alongside with representatives from the towns of LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville as well as officials with Region 3-A Regional Planning Commission to engage a wide variety of residents, business owners, organizations, and community stakeholders. This collection of people is guiding the process with support from technical analysis and public engagement experts.
LaGrange County has seen significant changes since the adoption of its current comprehensive plan in 2010. The population has grown by nearly twice the rate of the state’s population, and despite the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is still strong and growing.
“The landscape of our community has changed quickly in the last 10 years,” said Yoder. “Planning is an important part of a community’s development – it helps us identify who we are and what we want to be. LaGrange County has a wealth of opportunities. Planning will help organizations, government leaders, and stakeholders focus on what needs to be done to keep our community growing, thriving, and competitive.”
Robbie Miller, LaGrange County Planning and Zoning administrator agrees.
“A comprehensive plan provides a vision for the future of our community along with the steps that are needed to make that vision a reality,” she said. “In essence, a roadmap to our future. The last roadmap is 15 years old. There have been significant changes to LaGrange County since 2005; it’s time to update our road.”
Launching the first round of engagement, LaGrange County Together is preparing a series of public open house meetings in mid-September. The Listen, Learn and Launch Open Houses will be held in six locations across the county between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22. These public meetings will educate participants on the planning process, gather insight on the opportunities and challenges within the county, and inspire excitement around the future potential of the communities of LaGrange County.
Those interested in the process are invited to participate.
Visit lagrangecountytogether.org to learn more about the process and upcoming public open house events.
