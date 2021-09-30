ALBION — While the Albion Fire Department still waits for its new truck to get its computer chip to it can be delivered, the Albion Town Council gave its street and police departments permission to get quotes for new vehicles.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole will be getting quotes for a new Dodge Durango to replace a 2013 Dodge Charger. Cole said he anticipates the new vehicle will cost in the neighborhood of $34-$36,000.
The purchase is on target for Cole’s schedule of replacing one of the department’s vehicles every two years. He said he would be using funds set aside in the 2021 and 2022 budgets to make the purchase.
Cole also reported that one of his six full-time officers had tendered their resignation.
“We are going to be one short soon,” Cole said.
He did not identify the officer during Tuesday’s public meeting.
Cole may be losing an officer but he may be picking up a new vehicle if the Durango quotes come back reasonably.
Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller also received permission to solicit quotes for a new vehicle — a one-ton dually flat bed on a cab and chassis. The truck will serve as a utility vehicle for the street department and is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $55,000, according to Miller.
The truck will be outfitted so the town’s salt spreader can be mounted on it. It will also be used to carry crack sealing equipment.
Miller said the purchase of the dually hopefully will put off the need to replace either of the town’s one-axle trucks. Those two vehicles were new in 1990 and 2000.
Miller said he wanted to go with a Ford model because the most recent vehicle purchase for his department was a Ford with the same engine, so the town can purchase supplies in bulk.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council:
• announced that leaf pick up would begin Oct. 11 and would run through Dec. 10. The weather could have an impact on those dates.
• approved a special event application for The Strand hair salon at 106 W. Main St. for a Ladies Night Out. The event will feature a cash bar, four different boutiques, a candle warmer company, baked goods and handmade children’s clothing. The event is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m.
• Deputy Fire Chief John Urso reported that Capt. Bryan Peterson had resigned his rank, and that Capt. Connor Marks had taken his place among officer holders elected by the volunteers.
• Council president Vicki Jellison praised the work the town’s superintendents had done in limiting overtime in the third fiscal quarter of 2021.
“The department heads, once again, did a phenomenal job of keeping that down,” Jellison said.
