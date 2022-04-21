ALBION — Make it two.
A Ligonier man on Monday became the second in Noble County charged under a new law authored by state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, regarding repeated resisting law enforcement charges.
Kenny N. Gutierrez, 42, of the 500 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony; and being a habitual traffic law violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony.
The bill signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 26, 2021, elevated resisting arrest with a motor vehicle to a Level 5 felony if the person has a previous conviction for that offense, which is normally a Level 6 felony. A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a sentencing range of six months to 2 1/2 years.
Gutierrez had pleaded guilty July 6, 2018, to a resisting law enforcement with a vehicle regarding an incident which occurred on Feb. 6 of that year in Allen County.
During an initial hearing in Noble Circuit Court Monday, Judge Michael Kramer denied Gutierrez’ request to have the public defender’s office provide his legal representation. Gutierrez was ordered to find his own attorney.
Kramer set Gutierrez’ bond at $50,000.
On Sunday, Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Nate Stahl observed a beige 1999 GMC Sierra pickup in the 1100 block of Angling Road. The license plate on the pickup had expired. A search through BMV records showed the owner of the truck had a suspended driver’s license. Stahl attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Gutierrez, the driver of the pickup, failed to pull over. Gutierrez continued northbound on Angling Road and allegedly began throwing items out of the driver’s side window, according to court documents. The pickup slowed as it reached C.R. 800N, then sped up again, turning south into a field of corn stubble.
The truck exited the field and fled south on Angling Road. Speeds reached up to approximately 100 mph, court filings alleged.
Gutierrez entered the Carriage House Ap0artment complex at 340 Angling Road by going off the road and through a grass yard. He then allegedly exited his driver’s seat while the vehicle was still in motion.
Gutierrez allegedly fled on foot while the pickup crashed into a tree on the complex property.
Gutierrez then ran to an apartment building and began banging on an apartment door.
Stahl and Kendallville Patrolman Joshua Desormeaux were able to take him into custody.
In January, Gavin W. Renkenberger, 32, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, became the first person charged under the repeat resisting law enforcement with a vehicle enhancement.
Renkenberger was arrested early on Jan. 26 by Kendallville police on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
At his initial court appearance on Jan. 26 in Noble Circuit Court, Judge Michael Kramer ordered Renkenberger held on $25,000 bond.
The presumptive bond on a Level 5 felony is $10,000, but Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery argued for the $25,000 amount, citing Renkenberger’s past history and the danger his pursuits posed to the community.
On Jan. 26, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Brody Fretz had attempted to stop a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by Renkenberger for an improper left turn at the intersection of Dowling and East North streets shortly after midnight. Fretz activated his emergency lights but Renkenberger continued on, eventually turning onto North Allen Chapel Road.
Court documents allege Rensberger stopped his vehicle in the 900 block of North Allen Chapel and fled on foot. He ran to an outbuilding and was apprehended inside after refusing commands to surrender himself.
The affidavit for probable cause filed in the case said a search of the Buick by Kendallville Patrolman Blake Kugler led to the discovery of a small plastic container with a white crystal substance in the center console. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. The container and methamphetamine/fentanyl had an aggregate weight of 3.44 grams.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the prior resisting case, Renkenberger was driving a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville north on Oak Street in Kendallville on July 13, 2016, when he passed a Kendallville officer in his patrol car at the intersection of Oak and Iddings streets. The officer said the speed of the Pontiac was unreasonable.
The officer turned onto Oak Street to follow and activated his emergency lights and then the siren. The affidavit said Renkenberger’s vehicle appear to pick up speed and he drove through the stop sign at Oak and Diamond streets, then disregarded six more stop signs, the last being at the intersection of Richmond Street and Park Avenue.
The Pontiac crashed in the 100 block of North Park Avenue.
Renkenberger then fled on foot.
He was eventually arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to the court website public.courts.in.gov, Renkenberger pleaded guilty to the resisting and OWI-endangerment charges on Dec. 13, 2016, in Noble Superior Court 1. Renkenberger was ordered to serve 363 days on probation and was given credit for two days time served in the Noble County Jail.
In the Jan. 26 case, Renkenberger posted $25,000 bond and was released on Feb. 25.
On April 14, Renkenberger applied to have his case adjudicated through one of Noble County’s problem solving courts. He was denied on April 18.
Renkenberger’s next court date is set for 1:30 p.m. on June 13 in Noble Circuit Court.
