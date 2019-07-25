Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Matthew L. Daniel Jr., 24, of the 1400 block of Oxford Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Daniel was held on $3,500 bond.
Christina E. Jackson, 41, of the 800 block of Villa Park Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Jackson was held without bond.
Darius F. Arguello, 35, of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Reba J. Bagley Shea, 25, of the 4300 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor and on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Shea was held on $3,500 bond.
Vincent H. Chilcote, 21, of the 10900 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Chilcote was held without bond.
Marlene M. DeCamp, 43, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. DeCamp was held without bond.
Alexander D. Guitas, 21, of the 600 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No booking information provided.
Cynthia L. Pfafman, 52, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Pfafman was held on $4,500 bond.
Fawn L. Scott, 35, of the 9500 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Scott was held on $4,500 bond.
Derek L. Egly, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Egly posted $4,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Charles M. Nance, 48, of the 16700 block of Indianapolis Road, Yoder, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Nance was held on $3,500 bond.
Alexander H. Straker, 23, of the 9700 block of Lake Hugh Drive, Gotha, Florida, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Straker was held on $4,500 bond.
