KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County recently approved a grant for $22,500 to Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s Indiana Main Street Organization, for the development of a new, downtown streetscape project.
The grant was awarded contingent upon the City of Kendallville being awarded an Office of Community and Rural Affairs Community Development Block Grant of $600,000 for the same project. OCRA announced on Aug. 15 that Kendallville was awarded the grant, which meant the Community Foundation grant was also a “go.” In fact, partnering with the Community Foundation on the project earned Kendallville an extra 25 points on OCRA’s grant-grading scale.
The streetscape project will replace sidewalks and curbs, install new electrical fixtures, install new lighting, benches and other features downtown, and enhance the overall walkability and enjoyment of the downtown corridor.
The Community Foundation grant will be used for an all-new sound system downtown, which will be used during festivals, parades and other events to deliver announcements and play music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.