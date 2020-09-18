ALBION — A Kendallville woman who allegedly had about 20 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle is facing a Level 2 felony drug charge.
Police arrested Amanda Strunk, 46, following a traffic stop on Sept. 8. Prosecutors have charged her with a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine as well as a Level 4 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years in prison, if convicted.
Police stopped Strunk’s vehicle near U.S. 6 and Wood Street in Kendallville on Sept. 8 and an open-air sniff by a K-9 officer alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Upon a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located five bags of a white crystalline substance and one bag of a brown powdery substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggies were found inside a men’s deodorant bottle with a false opening inside. A bag was also found in the rear of the vehicle, according to court documents.
The aggregate weight of the substances was approximately 20 grams.
Strunk told police she did not know the bag was in her vehicle, then on a second interview allegedly told police she had found it while cleaning out the vehicle an hour earlier and didn’t know what to do with it so she left it in place.
On a third interview with a narcotics detective at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Strunk told police that she had purchased the meth in Fort Wayne earlier in the day for $500 and then had intended to sell it for $180 per “eight-ball,” an eighth of an ounce or about 3.5 grams, according to court documents.
A passenger in Strunk’s vehicle, Melissa Henry, 46, of Kendallville, was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, following a traffic stop and process at the Noble County Jail.
However, after review by the prosecutor’s office, no charges were filed against Henry.
“Further investigation showed that the person she was arrested with (Amanda A. Strunk) was the only person who should be formally charged in the case,” Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said. “The State has no intention of filing a charge against Ms. Henry for the events arising from the traffic stop on September 8, 2020.”
