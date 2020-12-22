KENDALLVILLE — A request from a Kendallville resident to be excluded from citywide trash service and the fees that come with it starting in 2021 got a cool reception from the Board of Works and Public Safety.
Board members didn't overtly trash the man's pitch to opt out of weekly trash pickup and the $13.38 per month fee, but instead offered a defense of the program and likewise didn't overtly make any moves to allow it, instead taking it under "advisement."
Farrel Smith objected to having to pay for monthly trash service, claiming he generated only about two plastic grocery bags full of trash per year.
Smith laid out that he was something of an extreme recycler, taking his own recyclables to a drop off, while using a small fire pit on his property to burn some limited paper items.
This year, Kendallville bid out a citywide trash hauler service in an effort to ensure that all households have trash service. Over the years, the city code enforcement department had recognized that most trash complaints or illegal burning cases involved homes that weren't paying for trash pickup and instead allowing items to pile up in homes, yards or vehicles.
Noble County Disposal won the bid for Kendallville's trash contract and the city set rates of $13.38 per month to start when service starts in January. That rate is lower than what individuals were paying for quarter-year contracts with Noble County Disposal by about $20, residents in the city reported.
Kendallville residents will receive weekly trash service, every-other-week recycling service and twice-annual bulk pickup days at the curb. Monthly fees will be included on the city utility bill starting in January.
Board of works members explained why the city had moved in that direction.
"We worked a long time on getting a single hauler, decreasing the cost to each customer by having just a single hauler. It's going to be $13 a month versus $22-28 a month and it's an effort by the city to, No. 1, see to it that everyone has garbage pickup, No. 2, to decrease the cost, and No. 3, to clean up the city," board president Jim Dazey said.
Board members expressed their hesitancy to allowing property owners to opt out. While stating they were impressed that the man was able to generate so little trash, the suspected that he was likely a rare exception compared to the average household.
Also, they noted, he could start recycling right at his curb instead of having to travel to take items to a dropoff.
"My biggest concern of allowing you to opt out is to open the gates on people that say they don't have garbage but in fact do," Dazey said. "We have found through our code enforcement through many years that people are burning garbage in their backyards, they're dumping it in other people's containers."
Ultimately, board members said they'd take his request under advisement, but took no action to exempt him or look into creating any sort of opt-out program for city residents.
