ROME CITY — The Rome City Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Christmas a little early with its annual “Lakeside Holidays” event Nov. 19-20.
The celebration kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the holiday lighting of a Christmas tree and the town’s bicentennial bison, Roamin’ Roman, at the town hall. Vineyard Christian Church will provide caroling, cookies and hot chocolate, and Sundaes on Sylvan will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to serve hot dogs, hot cider and ice cream.
Saturday’s schedule includes the popular Holiday House Walk, several craft bazaars, an artisan market, and several choices for breakfast and lunch.
The decorated homes of Mike and Lori Stout, Roberta Frick, Erin and John Fry, and Lynda and Rod Myers will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the holiday house walk. Tickets are $10 per person, with children age 12 and younger admitted free.
Advance tickets may be purchased at the town hall, Nancy’s Cutting Room and Caroline’s Cottage Cottons. Tickets are available the day of the walk at Rome City American Legion Post 381, each featured home and at the Artisan Market.
The Artisan Market is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sylvan Cellars, featuring items made by local artists and artisans.
Three craft bazaars will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rome City United Methodist Church, Orange Township Ladies Auxiliary at the fire station and West Lakes Association at Vineyard Christian Church.
Holiday shopping is also an option at Fancy Flowers and Greenhouse, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site gift shop, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Breakfast will be served by American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary will serve it buffet-style breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sylvan Shores Diner is open from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Lunch will be served, beginning at 11 a.m., at Sundaes on Sylvan and Sylvan Cellars, which will offer holiday cocktails in addition to the menu.
Here is the Lakeside Holidays schedule:
Friday, Nov. 19
7:30 p.m.: Tree and bison lighting ceremony, caroling, cookies and hot chocolate at the town hall.
Saturday, Nov. 20
5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Sylvan Shores Diner serves breakfast, 611 Kelly St. Extended
8:00 a.m.-11 a.m.: Buffet brunch at the Rome City American Legion provided by the Auxiliary, 615 Kelly St. Extended. Open to the public.
9 a.m.-noon: Orange Township Fire Department Boot Drive on S.R. 9.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Orange Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Craft Show, 101 Warrener Drive. Lunch menu includes soup, sandwiches, and desserts.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rome City United Methodist Church Craft Show and Cookie Walk, 297 W. Washington St. Serving sandwiches and desserts for lunch.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: West Lakes Association Craft Show at Vineyard Christian Church, 700 Kelly Street Extended.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Fancy Flowers & Greenhouse open, 907 Kelly St..
9:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Artisan Market, first floor, Sylvan Cellars Event Center, 2725 E. Northport Road.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Santa and the elves will be at the Limberlost Branch of the Kendallville Public Library, 164 Kelly St. for activities, crafts and cookies.
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Sundaes on Sylvan, serving ice cream, sundaes, hot dogs, and cider.
11 a.m.: Lunch starting at 11 a.m. at Sylvan Cellars, 2725 Northport Road; also serving holiday cocktails in addition to the regular menu.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: House Walk, four locations.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Gift shop, cookie and restroom break from the Holiday House Walk at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site.
