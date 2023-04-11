KENDALLVILLE — Less than four months after taking on the new position of school resource officer for East Noble's elementary schools, Kendallville Police Officer Dwight Miller has decided to retire.
Police Chief Lance Waters delivered the news to the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety, saying the unexpected departure was due to some changes in Miller's personal life.
"Officer Dwight Miller has provided me with his letter and he is going to retire. He completed his 20 years last October and since then has had some family things go on and had a lot added to his plate," Waters said. "He's going to utilize his vacation and personal days, his last day on the books will be … the 27th of this month."
Kendallville just created a third school resource officer position at the end of last year and selected Miller to fill the position.
The Kendallville Police Department had previously operated with Lt. John Dixon at East Noble High School and Officer Sydney Shartzer at East Noble Middle School. City officers had being helping at the elementary schools on a part-time — Miller had been working at South Side Elementary as well as North Side Elementary before being named to the position — before the city opted to put on a third full-time SRO.
Miller is a former KPD detective and has been heavily involved with the area's Land of Lakes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 126, including spearheading a campaign in 2018 to raise funds to equip all Noble County police cars with automatic external defibrillators.
"I hate to see that. Dwight's been a good officer," Board of Works President Jim Dazey said.
Waters received permission to open hiring procedures both for the school resource officer job as well as a patrolman position, because Kendallville will select one of its current officers to the SRO job leaving a patrol job vacant.
In other business Tuesday, the Board of Works:
• Approved payment of $47,256.48 to Zoll Medical for 17 new AEDs, which were distributed to all Noble County fire departments. Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said his department organized the purchase and the money for the new devices was all donated from local organizations including the Community Foundation of Noble County, the Olive B. Cole Foundation, Walmart and the Kendallville and Rome City Lions Clubs.
"Kendallville has seven and unfortunately we've used them, but they're very effective and work really well," McKinley said of the devices.
• Approved hiring Tyler Huff as third-shift plant operator for the wastewater treatment plant.
• Approved purchase of a new hydro excavation truck from Brown Equipment Company at a cost of $500,000. The new truck will be financed by the city, with the possibility of a $125,000 down payment from the water department's utility fund.
Water Superintendent Scott Mosley said the department currently uses hand-me-down vac trucks from the wastewater treatment plant, which are usable but aren't ideal for the excavation work the water department needs to do. The sewage vac trucks are meant for sucking up primarily liquid, while the water department has gravel, stones and pieces of brick that need to be removed.
The new truck would also be heated, so crews will be able to use it during cold weather in the winter, unlike the current trucks that freeze up when the temperature is frigid.
The Kendallville City Council will need to approve the purchase and financing, but the Board of Works approval on Tuesday would hold the purchase with the supplier while the dollars are worked out.
"Scott met last week with the finance committee and got their approval to proceed with this. But if we approve it today we can hold this truck and hold the price until we get the approval through the council," Dazey said.
Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie will request interest rates from local banks to see if they are competitive with some financing options including with the truck quote that would run about 5%. Ritchie said it's unlikely she'll have the figured ready in time for next week's meeting on April 18, but could potentially have it ready for the May 2 council meeting.
