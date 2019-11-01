LIGONIER — A head-on collision hospitalized one woman and totaled both a car and a semi truck Thursday.
Around 1 p.m., a woman was traveling west on U.S. 6 toward Ligonier when she lost control of her car.
“The wet pavement caused her to skid,” Noble County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Harlan said.
Her car then fishtailed, which she overcorrected to the left into the oncoming semi truck. The external fuel tank then caught fire.
The woman was taken to Parkview Hospital via EMS for treatment for injuries from the accident. She was still admitted to the hospital as of approximately 5 p.m. that afternoon.
No updates on her condition were available. The employer of the semi transported him away from the wreck.
Harlan said he didn’t think alcohol was a factor in the crash.
A portion of U.S. 6 was shut down because of the crash. Other semi drivers who were in traffic had to wait hours to exit the road.
Diesel fuel from the semi splashed across the road and was carried further down by the rain that afternoon. As of 5 p.m., the road still was not back open.
