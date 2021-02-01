AVILLA — Vietnam veteran John Huelsenbeck quickly deflects when he’s asked about his heroism during his U.S. Army service.
“I lost a lot of friends there,” he said. “They are the heroes.”
Maybe so, but Huelsenbeck, the twice-wounded recipient of the Purple Heart, will have the honor of representing Indiana and his fellow Purple Heart heroes at a multi-day tribute to the courage and sacrifice of American’s combat wounded.
The Purple Heart Patriot Project is a program of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. The all-expense-paid trip includes visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters, a special tour of the newly renovated National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and other tributes to service.
Huelsenbeck’s trip is scheduled for April, depending on COVID-19 guidelines, according to Bob Driscoll, a spokesman for the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in West Point, New York. Protocols will be in place so that honorees have an enjoyable experience.
Honorees are nominated for the Purple Heart Patriot Project by local chapters of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, fellow service members, families or friends. Huelsenbeck was nominated by a New Jersey state commander who served with him in Vietnam.
A graduate of Avilla High School, Huelsenbeck was drafted into the U.S. Army in July 1966, assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 44th Artillery Regiment and sent to Vietnam. In July 1967, 20-year-old Huelsenbeck was operating a “Duster,” an armored open turret tank with twin-mounted 40-millimeter cannons, in support of U.S. Marine operations in the Vietnam. While operating near the Demilitarized Zone in South Vietnam, Huelsenbeck’s unit was ambushed by the North Vietnamese Army.
In addition to his Purple Heart, Huelsenbeck received numerous commendations and awards, including the Bronze Star with V and the Army Commendation Medal.
Huelsenbeck said he graduated in 1965, in the second-to-last senior class of Avilla High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army a year later and sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky, and later to Fort Bliss, for training. He arrived in Vietnam in April 1967.
Huelsenbeck noted that eight or nine young men from Kendallville were also drafted at the same time he was.
“We all made it back, I think,” he said.
He left for the service from the Kendallville Post Office along with four men from Avilla, two men from Wolcottville, and several men from Kendallville.
“I was wounded twice in Vietnam,” Huelsenbeck said. “I was attached to ICOR and the 3rd Marine Division. I saw quite a bit of action up along the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone).”
Indeed he did. Huelsenbeck has enlarged photo prints of two foggy Polaroid pictures of himself and two fellow soldiers, Billy Watson of Sherman, Texas, and Roger Lewis of Minnesota. Huelsenbeck is perched on top of his “Duster” between his two friends in one photo. The second Polaroid shows Huelsenbeck with Watson.
The photos were snapped just before the North Vietnamese army ambushed their unit. Watson and Lewis were both killed in action 20 minutes later. Huelsenbeck and another soldier, Pete Williams, were the only two survivors of the 11-man unit.
“We’re not heroes,” Huelsenbeck repeated. “We’re the lucky ones.”
Huelsenbeck was discharged May 20, 1968, from the U.S. Army and began to build a civilian life in Avilla. He worked at Dana Corp. in Fort Wayne for 32 years and was a farmer. He was involved in local politics. He and his wife, Sally, have been married for 51 years, raised three children, and have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Huelsenbeck is a member of the Kendallville VFW Post, Avilla American Legion Post 240 in Avilla, several other military organizations and his service unit’s association. He hosted the 1980 reunion for the unit association at his rural Avilla farm.
He traveled back to Vietnam in 2000 with Operation Gold Star, a project that makes trips to Vietnam with mothers who lost sons in that war, so they can see the country where their sons died.
“It’s still a poor country,” Huelsenbeck said.
Huelsenbeck’s looking forward to the April trip to the Hall of Honor, with the caveat that it may be postponed to September if the pandemic worsens. He seems a little surprised that the costs for a round-trip ticket, a five-day stay at West Point, and all meals are covered.
But then, Huelsenbeck is surprised he was selected for this honor.
“It was a surprise to me. I’m no hero,” he said. “All the heroes are on the wall in Washington, D.C.”
