ALBION — Some employees in Noble County will be getting a pay bump starting next year.
Members of the Noble County Council approved a $5,000 pay raise for a county probation officer during Monday afternoon’s meeting, which will go into effect in April 2023.
Noble County Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam told the council that fellow probation officer Blake Miller should receive a raise after starting his position back in April.
Miller is a former case manager that changed positions resulting in him getting a pay decrease. She said he was making about $37,000 per year as a case manager, who handle pre-trial services, and is now making $36,879 per year as a probation officer.
She argued that he is taking on new responsibilities as a probation officer and is bringing home a smaller paycheck.
“I don’t want them making less. They make less than our support staff and he has been with our department for many years,” she said at the meeting.
Beam previously got $3,000 pay raises approved for three case managers earlier this summer, which will go into effect next year. She also asked the council to make the pay raises retroactive to June 3, which the council approved.
Starting salaries for probation officers and case managers are determined by the state, she said. She plans to fund the pay raises through the county Community Corrections department.
“We have enough sufficient funds to cover the pay raises,” she added.
The starting salary for probation officers will increase to around $38,000 per year in 2023.
She plans to bring Miller’s annual salary up to $39,000 later this year before bumping it to $41,021 per year in April 2023.
Beam has previously told the council in prior meetings that the low salaries have created issues for her department retaining and attracting new people to come work for her.
People are required to have a four-year degree to become a probation officer, making it more of a challenge for the department to hire qualified people.
“I just hope that he doesn’t leave us,” she said.
After speaking to the council about the proposed pay raise, council member Jerry Jansen of the fourth district expressed some concern.
He said this situation could lead to “opening a can of worms” and that other county departments will start coming to the council asking for pay raises for their employees.
She told the council that it’s hard to mess with the state, being that they mandate the starting salaries.
“Other departments are allowed to raise employee salaries through their general funds,” she added.
In other business, County Engineer Zach Smith told the council that half of its chip and seal work is completed so far.
