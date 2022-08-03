Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.