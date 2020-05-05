Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning according to jail records.
Wesley J. Turner, 55, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Turner was held on $2,500 bond.
Rodney E. Duvall, 50, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Duvall was held on $2,500 bond.
Trent M. Terry, 19, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Terry was held without bond.
