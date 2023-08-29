ALBION — Two Evangelical Lutheran churches, yoked parishes for most of their history, will celebrate their 175th anniversary of their founding this fall.
Mt. Pleasant Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2520 N. C.R. 600E, Kendallville, will celebrate Sept. 17 with an outdoor worship service at 10 a.m., with a barbecue chicken potluck and family games.
St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 N. Orange St., Albion will celebrate Nov. 5 with a Festival of All Saints worship service at 10 a.m. and a champagne reception.
Bishop William O. Gafkjen will speak at both services.
Pastor John A. Roberts serves both congregations as pastor. He said the churches have shared pastors who served both churches, fitting since the churches were founded at the same time.
“Mt. Pleasant is the country church,” Roberts said. “St. Mark’s is the town church with some country.”
St. Mark’s was founded April 1, 1848, by the Rev. Jacob Seidle with 12 charter member. The congregation met in a temporary location for about seven years before building the first church in Albion and the first Lutheran church in Noble County. The church is on a high hill, one block north of the Noble County Courthouse.
“When the county courthouse burned, trials were held at the church,” Roberts said.
Mt. Pleasant was founded a week after St. Mark’s, on April 8, 1848, just six miles east of Albion, by Pastor Seidle and six members. The two churches were immediately linked in a yoked parish, and from 1857 to 1858, the duet became a trio with Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church, four miles southeast of Albion.
Records are scarce, but Mr. Pleasant worshipped in homes and at other locations until 1856, when their first building was constructed near the present-day site. A larger brick building was dedicated on Dec. 12, 1880 and was the focus of the congregation’s ministry for more than 90 years.
Both churches minister to the community with Blessing Boxes of non-perishable food and supplies. The boxes are regularly filled by church members, but sometimes those who have been helped by the boxes will contributed when their situations improve.
The ministries at each location also have unique purposes.
St. Mark’s is home to several support groups, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and other programs. Hand In Hand international adoption is also headquartered at the Albion church. Director Vickie Truelove said the adoption program has placed 940 children into homes in the 27 years of its existence. Some families have adopted children several times.
St. Mark’s on the same street near Noble House Ministry, a program for women who’ve experienced violence, addiction or homelessness, so the congregation frequently supports the Noble House residents. The church also supports the Central Noble Food Pantry.
Raised gardens and a prayer labyrinth are found on the St. Marks’ grounds, accessible to anyone in the community who wants a time of prayer and contemplation.
Mt. Pleasant’s ministry, The Apple Tree Center, is in its ninth year in a former church building at Mitchell and Riley streets in Kendallville. The center;s mission is based on belonging hope and service.
“Mt. Pleasant has the passion to reach out to families who had lots of kids,” Roberts said. “That passion is inspired by a life of service and belonging to the community. It restores hope.”
The ministry offers a Kids Club that meets every Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. for prayer and Bible study. There is a forest-base preschool, before- and after-care for school children, and a summer camp.
The center serves a free community meal every Tuesday, has virtual learning day camps for kids who may not have access to the internet, a book access project and enrichment classes for adults.
Mt. Pleasant also has a community meal program, Charlotte’s Table, named after the woman who organized the meals.
The anniversary is an opportunity to look back at 175 years of history, but Roberts said both congregations are looking to the future.
Mt. Pleasant has participated in a “Reconciled with Christ’ program and is working on a welcoming statement for all races, economic status and people who live on the margins of society, including the LGBTQ+ community. St. Mark’s is just starting the program.
“We want to welcome all,” Roberts said. “We really mean it.”
The Sept 17 outdoor service will begin at 10 a.m. in a tent, and feature music from both congregations. Family games include horseshoes, cornhole and ladder golf, among others.
Reservations are necessary for the barbecue chicken potluck, so that church members can have a meal count. To RSVP for the potluck, call 260-636-2777 or email lisadaniel1234@gmail.com.
Everyone is welcome to attend the champagne reception and service on Nov. 5. Roberts hopes to compile a booklet of historic photos and historical information, and would like to have a display of historical memorabilia.
“There are lots of people and lots of things to make 175 years happen,” Roberts said. “We hope people return and we see people with no contact with the churches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.