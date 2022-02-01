Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Amy J. Bolen, 47, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Bolen was held without bond.
Bailey J. Kilgore, 19, of the 1100 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Kilgore was released on her own recognizance.
Jayson D. Morley, 19, of the 800 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Morley was held without bond.
Christopher Prussia, 36, of the 2700 block of Harpine Highway, Rockingham, Virginia, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on a warrant charging child molesting, a Level 4 felony. Prussia was held without bond.
Angela K. Sauter, 41, of the 00 block of EMS West 25 Lane, North Webster, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jennifer E. Stephen, 25, of the 1500 block of Knollcrest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Stephen was held on $2,500 bond.
Jackie L Terry II, 32, of the 700 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of sex offender failure to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification, a Class A misdemeanor. Terry was released on his own recognizance.
Jason M. Tuttle, 41, of the 700 block of West Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Tuttle was held without bond.
Miles R. Williams, 54, of the 9700 block of North Marine Key Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Williams was released on his own recognizance.
Shane A Zimmerman, 36, of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Zimmerman was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 24, of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jackson was held without bond.
Timothy L. Moreland, 38, of the 500 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 4 felony. Moreland was held without bond.
Robbie Napier, 54, of the 200 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Friday by Rome City police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Napier was held on $3,500 bond.
Richard D. Hagan II, 34, of the 7400 block of East South Barbee Drive, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Hagan was held without bond.
Estell Hirshey, 29, of the 4600 block of East Old Trail Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 9;27 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Hirshey was held on $1,348 cash bond.
Brian A. Martinez, 38, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Martinez was released on his own recognizance.
Clayton C. McCollum, 24, of the 9300 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was booked at 8:19 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Tyler A. Miller, 35, of the 400 block of Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Stephen, 30, of the 1500 block of Knellcrest Drive, Kendallvile, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Stephen was held without bond.
Daisy K. Wiseman, 21, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wiseman was released on her own recognizance.
Debyn M. McCoy, no age provided, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. McCoy posted $2,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Maria A. Clark, 28, of hte 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Sunday on probation warrant relating to a violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony. Clark was held without bond.
Richard D. Mason, 24, of the 300 block of Dunwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Mason was released on his own recognizance.
Tina M. Weber, 29, of the 700 block of Janie Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Weber was held without bond.
Sean M. Wood, 18, of the 29200 block of C.R. 2, Elkhart, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Wood was held without bond.
