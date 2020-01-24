KENDALLVILLE — A year after East Noble turned over the keys to its former middle school building, leaders from The Community Learning Center reported back about all the progress that’s been made.
It’s taken $5.6 million so far, but the building has come a long, long way.
The CLC hosted its open house for the entire community on Jan. 11, but CLC Board President Robert Probst and Executive Director Julia Tipton talked about the upgrades that had been made and some special features that have been uncovered and restored.
The first order of business had been to replace aged boilers in the building to provide heat, so the CLC got four new boilers overall, one electric and three gas backups, Probst said.
On the other side, for cooling, the CLC board is holding off on air conditioning the entire 1915 portion of the building yet, but will be looking at that going forward as the renovation continues.
To power it all, the roof of the old middle school has been paneled with solar panels to generate green energy.
“The goal is to have a $0 electric bill,” Probst said. “We’ve been told that is possible ... possibly even having some credits to give back to the power company.”
On the theme of energy efficiency, all 212 windows in the building have been replaced with new energy-efficient panes to help reduce future utility needs.
Probst said with solar power from the building and the gas boilers serving as a backup to the electric, the gas bill for the massive former school could be as small as what a single-family household would pay.
Tipton then took over to talk about interior changes made to the buildings, highlighting several hidden gems that have been uncovered. Since the building is no longer being used by hundreds of tween-age students as a middle school, the CLC is able to make some aesthetic improvements as opposed to functional choices East Noble had.
For example, the original wrought railings on the stair cases have been restored, concrete floors have been polished and decorative details have been uncovered in multiple places as contractors pulled back drywall or worked in ceilings.
At the open house, one of the best things Tipton experienced was seeing multiple generations of people reminiscing about their time as students or teachers in the building — Tipton herself started her career as an educator at the building — while taking in all the renovations.
“You had this convergence of all these people who went to that building,” Tipton said. “We think there was probably about 600 people, but probably more.”
School board members, many of whom attended the Jan. 11 open house, admitted their initial skepticism and caution about the future of the building had been blown out by the job the CLC group has done so far.
“I’m shocked, to be honest,” said board member John Wicker, who had been one of the more vocal critics of redevelopment plans in summer and fall 2018.
“There was initial concern from this board about the building deteriorating and that’s obviously not going to happen,” agreed board member Dan Beall.
When asked how much had been spent on the project so far, Probst and Tipton said it’s taken about $5.6 million to go this far, with more work ahead.
The Dekko Foundation is serving as the primary source of funding for the project, as the local nonprofit has bought in big to the concept and the project.
The presentation left East Noble’s leaders feeling good about the second life of their old school.
“In the end, it’s going to be wonderful for our community,” Superintendent Ann Linson said.
