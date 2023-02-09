LIGONIER — The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission agreed to spend $129,135 to replace the moss-covered fountain in Triangle Park, at the south entrance to downtown. The concrete fountain was donated to the city in 1894, according to Ligonier’s website.
Clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn said the city had been in discussion with Countryscapes, a Ligonier landscaping business, about the deteriorating condition of the 129-year-old water feature. She said the thick moss is keeping the concrete in place. The concrete pool underneath has serious leaks that have been periodically repaired, but city officials feel it’s time to replace the fountain.
The cost includes the purchase of a new granite fountain, flagpole work, site preparation, and drainage and landscaping work. The fountain may be moved slightly to one side, Hawn said. The iconic four-faced green clock, a gift to the city in 1924, will remain in its place at the north end of the tiny park.
The proposed fountain replacement project will go to the Ligonier City Council for final approval.
In other business, the RDC granted a 10-year tax abatement to Tenneco for new equipment, needed to handle business coming from Marshall and Litchfield, Michigan and southern Indiana, where a plant has closed.
Plant manager Bob Gamble and Melanie Kellogg, the new executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corporation, attending the meeting to provide information.
Kellogg said 51 direct jobs would be added with Tenneco’s expansion, with a total payroll of $16.4 million.
Gamble explained that Tenneco has once made parts for Ford Motor company’s Super Duty diesel trucks, but that Ford went elsewhere for the products. He said Ford may be bringing some of that truck business back to Tenneco, so the equipment is needed to update the Ligonier plant as a service center.
RDC members also agreed to pay $9,891 for software licenses for the security systems in the new fire station. The licenses were overlooked as elements of the total project package were added in or removed. The oversight wasn’t discovered before the fire station’s funds were depleted.
City attorney Jack Birch reported that the average of two appraisals for the former Community Foundation’s property is $412,500. The RDC voted to make an offer to buy the property, contingent on demolition of structures on the property.
Birch also said he is working with the community foundation on the lease documents for the former fire station building. The proposed lease is 30 years, and includes $180,000 in renovations by the city.
The board of works approved a sewer adjustment in a brief meeting after the RDC meeting. The adjustment was $437.82 on the sewage portion of a resident’s water bill after a leak was discovered and verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.