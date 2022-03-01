KENDALLVILLE — No offense to the Kendallville Police Department roster, but it’s pretty safe to say the department’s newest officer is easily the most adorable.
But she’ll need to do a little growing up and complete a rigorous road of training ahead of her before she can get to work on the beat.
On Monday, the Kendallville Police Department shared news that East Noble School Resource Officer Sgt. John Dixon had received a new puppy, the successor to Dixon’s K-9 partner Knight, who died in February after serving more than a decade in the department.
Knight, a male black Labrador Retriever, had been working with Dixon since fall 2011, primarily in East Noble schools where Dixon serves as a full-time resource officer.
“We would like to introduce you to our newest K9! Her handler is SRO Sgt. Dixon and she will work at East Noble Schools! She has not yet been named and will do so through a vote from the students. She was donated by a breeder who wished to remain anonymous,” the KPD post on Facebook stated.
The new puppy is a Golden Retriever and is 8 weeks old, so she’ll need to do some growing up before starting on drug recognition training and other classes necessary for police work, Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters and Dixon said Tuesday.
Like all officers, the new puppy will need to hit the academy in order to get the skills and discipline necessary to serve as a law enforcement officer and that’s not going to happen yet for a few months.
K-9 officers usually start training between 1-2 years old and go through a multi-week course of exercises to teach them the ins and outs of police work.
Like humans, not every dog is cut out for law enforcement, as canines have to be intelligent and disciplined in order to pick up the intensive lessons. K-9 officers can be specialized to a specific type of role or be trained to have a more general skill set.
Dixon’s previous partner, Knight, was a pro at sniffing for drugs and gunpowder, skills relevant for a school setting. Dogs can also be trained for many other purposes including explosives detecting, tracking and search and rescue.
Adding school resource officers to K-12 building was a new trend a decade ago, but putting a dog in the school too was an experiment that turned out better than anticipated, Dixon said.
“From the law enforcement standpoint, it just opened up so many more avenues for us because now we have on a daily routine where we needed to search because we had suspicion or something … we had the capabilities right then and there to utilize a K-9 right then and there when we needed to,” Dixon said.
The dog also served as a deterrent. When students would see Knight out and about, they could never be sure if he was just getting some exercise or searching the parking lot or lockers, and some students found out along the way just how good the dog’s nose actually was.
But beyond the ability to do searches as needed — and Knight did a lot of them, more than 105,000 in his career — dogs and children just work well together and the social and emotional benefits of having a four-legged officer in building was a surprise benefit.
“Knight was kind of used as a calming tool, because after a while you could see the kids kind of de-escalating. Dogs love attention and we kind of used that by accident,” Dixon said.
The new puppy will follow in Knight’s footsteps as primarily a sniffing dog, although Dixon said he hopes she shows a strong proficiency in tracking, too, as he’d like to have her trained for that if it’s ever needed. Knight had a tracking certification, but he was a much stronger nose so over the years he focused primarily on detection abilities, Dixon said.
Waters said he’s not concerned that the new puppy will have what it takes for her police role, as it’s literally in her genes. Waters said the puppy’s father is actually a trained and working school K-9 officer in Paulding, Ohio, and the breeder who donated her raises many dogs that go into specialized roles.
“The dog has the breeding where we think there will be no issue having her get certified as a K-9. She so far appears to be very highly intelligent,” Waters said.
Unlike Knight, the new dog will take a new path to full-time work, as Dixon is starting her off in the schools right away to get more quickly acclimated to her eventual workplace, which is a unique setting for a K-9 to operate in on a day-to-day basis.
“This is kind of like the biggest, a pretty good challenge on my part, because when Knight came over here from Poland he was about 11 months old going onto 12, in that range, and he had the ball drive and he kind of had a little bit of knowledge on different types of surfaces, different types of flooring,” Dixon said. “So you had something to build the foundation on. With this situation here we’re dealing with an 8-week old pup who has to be introduced to everything — the different types of noises in the schools, just the normal student movement, the chaos in the hallways. It’s a new experience for a much older dog, but for an 8-week old pup, this is the challenge.
The puppy is already working on some basic obedience and Dixon said he’s hopeful to get her comfortable and maybe start some odor recognition training as soon as this fall.
Her training will be a little shorter than some K-9 officers because she’ll only be trained in odor recognition and maybe tracking, whereas dogs who need aggression training — biting and other attack roles — require a much longer program that can take up to four months, Waters said. A sniffing dog, however, can be ready after five to six weeks of devoted instruction, the chief said.
The new K-9 will also have the benefit of working with an experienced handler, as Dixon has worked side-by-side with a dog for more than 10 years, the chief added.
The Kendallville Police Department currently has two other K-9 officers employed in its ranks. Frodo, a Springer Spaniel, works alongside Sgt. Justin Beall, while Bobi, a Golden Retriever/Labrador mix, works with Officer Robert Kline. Both dogs are trained narcotics dogs and have been attributed with Kendallville’s recent increase in drug enforcement activity since both K-9s started in early 2020.
Working breeds typically are seen in police roles, with German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois being very common as well as other athletic breeds like Boxers and Doberman Pinschers. But tracking breeds and hunting dogs like Labrador Retriever, Bloodhound and even smaller Beagles also find their way onto police forces fairly regularly.
Kendallville’s three dogs are a little atypical in that respect, but since KPD is using the dogs for drug sniffing, breeds with powerful noses are the best for the job where the more muscular and powerful breeds like Germans and Belgians aren’t necessary.
Getting the dog donated from a breeder is a big financial boon for the department too, as the cost of purchasing a law enforcement dog, training and equipment can easily cost $5,000 and often top more than $10,000.
Kendallville will need to cover training costs for the new pup but otherwise has most of what it needs in terms of equipment already on hand, Waters said. Dixon’s police SUV will be modified at some point for the new dog, as Waters expected the new Golden could be a little bigger than Knight, although Labrador and Golden retrievers are typically similar sized as adults.
As the 2021-22 year wraps up, the new puppy is already proving to have no trouble making friends at school.
Dixon’s taken her to multiple schools already and she’s an instant superstar with everyone she runs into. That’s what puppies do to people, after all.
“The kids love her already and she just loves the interaction with the kids already from Day 1,” Dixon said. “The staff, they seem overjoyed with her being in the buildings and we’re starting to introduce her to different buildings daily and she’s a huge hit with our staff and our kids so far.”
